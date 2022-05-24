Skip to main content

Baton Rouge Running Back Kaleb Jackson Eying Official Visit to Oregon Football

Kaleb Jackson has Oregon in his top ten and could be nearing a commitment.

Oregon has one running back in the fold for 2023 in Dante Dowdell, but Carlos Locklyn isn't finished pursuing more ballcarriers in this class.

Another recruit that has his interest is Kaleb Jackson, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound back out of Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana that he visited earlier this month. The Ducks have been in constant contact and the interest certainly appears to be mutual after Jackson placed Oregon in his top ten schools back in March. 

"I get a good morning text from Coach Lock every morning and every now and then I get to talk with Coach Lanning," he told Ducks Digest. "Honestly it’s just talking and being comfortable with Coach Lock that’s pretty much all it is.”

Locklyn has described himself as an elite relationship builder on the recruiting trail, ad that's certainly the tone that's been set with this back from the Boot, who's also impressed with Locklyn's resume prior to landing in Eugene.

"As a coach he’s developed a lot of players and put them in the league and actually prospered in the league. That’s what I love," Jackson said. "As a person he’s down to earth. He’s real and he’s honest."

Jackson has yet to make the long trip out to Eugene, but the Ducks have put themselves in a great spot to host the talented ballcarrier in the near future as he begins to schedule his official visits.

READ MORE: 5-Star OT Samson Okunlola recaps Oregon visit

“I have an official visit set up with Texas A&M and Florida for the 18th and 24th of June (respectively). I’m trying to get one for Oregon.”

Jackson mentioned Alabama and Michigan as other schools that could receive official visits, as he gains more clarity in where he wants to call home for the next three to four years.

"I think I’m getting closer and closer to my decision but I’ve been taking it day-by-day, not stressing myself out to much," he said in regard to a decision timeline."I’m trying for before the season right now, but it’s always open to change depending on how I’m feeling."

Jackson is working on penciling those visits in on his calendar, and the schools that he'll visit officially largely reflect those recruiting him the hardest. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Rodrick Plesant Oegon Tunnel
Play
Recruiting

Top Five Most Important Recruits for Oregon in 2023

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pursuing some elite talent in their first full cycle

Ducks Digest
bo-nix-throwing-behind-offensive-line-spring-game
Play
Football

Oregon Ducks Leap Into Top 25 in Latest 2022 SP+ Projections

No team in the top 25 enjoyed a bigger leap from February's rankings than Oregon

Ducks Digest
Samson Okunlola Oregon Visit 2 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

5-Star OT Samson Okunlola Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks made a strong impression on a premier talent

Member Exclusive

"Probably Oregon, LSU," he said. "Alabama been reaching out. Florida, Texas A&M too.”

He offered up a bit more detail on what he's liking about some of those schools.

LSU

“I’ve been to a practice and the way they just move around is great, professional. And of course Coach Frank Wilson, that’s a great coach. I feel like I can get personal with him. He’s a good person.”

READ MORE: The five most important recruits for Oregon in 2023

Florida

“The team. The type of approach they have to offense. They have a running offense. Of course they have two O-line coaches so you know I’m gonna be taken care of in that aspect. And then of course the relationship, that’s honestly what it’s about for me. The relationship that I’ve got with Coach (Jabbar) Juluke. It’s a great relationship.”

Texas A&M

Kaleb Jackson Texas A&M

Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Texas A&M.

"I love Coach T-Rob (Tommie Robinson) that’s my dog. I’ve been talking with Coach T-Rob since I was a sophomore in high school. He’s built a good relationship with me. He’s come down to the school every chance he’s got. Honestly it’s just been great talking with him and getting a relationship building with him."

What he sees as the most important factor in his recruitment is common among prospects mulling over the same decision.

"It’s gonna be my relationship with the coaches. That’s gonna be the most important.”

*WATCH KALEB JACKSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Rodrick Plesant Oegon Tunnel
Recruiting

Top Five Most Important Recruits for Oregon in 2023

By Max Torres5 hours ago
bo-nix-throwing-behind-offensive-line-spring-game
Football

Oregon Ducks Leap Into Top 25 in Latest 2022 SP+ Projections

By Dylan Reubenking17 hours ago
Samson Okunlola Oregon Visit 2 Cropped
Recruiting

5-Star OT Samson Okunlola Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max Torres17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Tre Edwards Oregon Visit Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon a Finalist for Linebacker Tre Edwards Ahead of Commitment

By Max Torres19 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon RB Commit Dante Dowdell Joins the Show

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Dan Lanning Spring Practice No.2 Cropped
Recruiting

Where Oregon's 2023 Class Ranks After Landing Ashton Cozart

By Max Torres23 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Invades Texas for 4-Star WR Ashton Cozart

By Max TorresMay 23, 2022
Ashton Cozart Marcus
Recruiting

CLASS IMPACT: Ducks Flip Ashton Cozart From Oklahoma

By Max TorresMay 22, 2022