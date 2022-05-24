Kaleb Jackson has Oregon in his top ten and could be nearing a commitment.

Oregon has one running back in the fold for 2023 in Dante Dowdell, but Carlos Locklyn isn't finished pursuing more ballcarriers in this class.

Another recruit that has his interest is Kaleb Jackson, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound back out of Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana that he visited earlier this month. The Ducks have been in constant contact and the interest certainly appears to be mutual after Jackson placed Oregon in his top ten schools back in March.

"I get a good morning text from Coach Lock every morning and every now and then I get to talk with Coach Lanning," he told Ducks Digest. "Honestly it’s just talking and being comfortable with Coach Lock that’s pretty much all it is.”

Locklyn has described himself as an elite relationship builder on the recruiting trail, ad that's certainly the tone that's been set with this back from the Boot, who's also impressed with Locklyn's resume prior to landing in Eugene.

"As a coach he’s developed a lot of players and put them in the league and actually prospered in the league. That’s what I love," Jackson said. "As a person he’s down to earth. He’s real and he’s honest."

Jackson has yet to make the long trip out to Eugene, but the Ducks have put themselves in a great spot to host the talented ballcarrier in the near future as he begins to schedule his official visits.

“I have an official visit set up with Texas A&M and Florida for the 18th and 24th of June (respectively). I’m trying to get one for Oregon.”

Jackson mentioned Alabama and Michigan as other schools that could receive official visits, as he gains more clarity in where he wants to call home for the next three to four years.

"I think I’m getting closer and closer to my decision but I’ve been taking it day-by-day, not stressing myself out to much," he said in regard to a decision timeline."I’m trying for before the season right now, but it’s always open to change depending on how I’m feeling."

Jackson is working on penciling those visits in on his calendar, and the schools that he'll visit officially largely reflect those recruiting him the hardest.

"Probably Oregon, LSU," he said. "Alabama been reaching out. Florida, Texas A&M too.”

He offered up a bit more detail on what he's liking about some of those schools.

LSU

“I’ve been to a practice and the way they just move around is great, professional. And of course Coach Frank Wilson, that’s a great coach. I feel like I can get personal with him. He’s a good person.”

Florida

“The team. The type of approach they have to offense. They have a running offense. Of course they have two O-line coaches so you know I’m gonna be taken care of in that aspect. And then of course the relationship, that’s honestly what it’s about for me. The relationship that I’ve got with Coach (Jabbar) Juluke. It’s a great relationship.”

Texas A&M

Kaleb Jackson on Instagram (@iamkal3b) Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Texas A&M.

"I love Coach T-Rob (Tommie Robinson) that’s my dog. I’ve been talking with Coach T-Rob since I was a sophomore in high school. He’s built a good relationship with me. He’s come down to the school every chance he’s got. Honestly it’s just been great talking with him and getting a relationship building with him."

What he sees as the most important factor in his recruitment is common among prospects mulling over the same decision.

"It’s gonna be my relationship with the coaches. That’s gonna be the most important.”

