The No. 3 offensive tackle in the country was on campus in Eugene this weekend.

Heading into the summer, many recruits are working on filling out their official visit schedules, as those trips will be pivotal in their decision-making process. With that being the case, it's important for Oregon to bring in top talent in the unofficial capacity, with the recruiting calendar set to heat up with summer commitments.

And that's exactly what they did this weekend when they hosted five-star (0.9847 on 247Sports Composite) offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. The Thayer Academy (Braintree, Mass.) standout spoke with Ducks Digest about his first trip to Eugene and first time getting out to the West Coast.

"It was a pretty good visit overall," he said. "I loved the people out there, the facilities always good. So just a good to be around place."

During his trip, he got to spend time with current players like Jackson Powers-Johnson and Marcus Harper II. As for the coaching staff, he spent most of his time with new offensive line Coach Adrian Klemm, and from the sound of it, the two really hit it off.

"Overall he likes to create a relationship with his players," Okunlola said of Klemm. "Some coaches don't really have a relationship with their players, kind of like strictly football. He coached in the NFL. He also produced NFL talent. He's also a former player. Always good to have a coach that did it already before you."

Okunlola caught a lot of people's attention when he posted visit pictures displaying a tall stack of pancakes. The personal touch from the Oregon staff made an impression on him, especially since his brand is called "Pancake Honcho".

Samson Okunlola Visits Oregon Samson Okunlola on Twitter (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA) Samson Okunlola poses with a stack of pancakes during a photoshoot on a trip to Eugene.

"I put all the drip on and all of the uniform, he said. "They brought out some pancakes and I was like 'dang' they really got some pancakes out here so that was really good to see. Them really just trying to help my brand out and trying to bring me up in a sense."

The power of a brand is something he's learning about as a top national recruit, and that's part of what he's excited about when it comes to what Oregon can offer.

"I feel like one of the best Pac-12 teams I would say, and also playing for a school--basically Nike's from there. That could really help you in the side of branding deals and all that side. You're playing high-level football and also bringing up your brand."

Following his trip to Oregon, the nation's No. 3 offensive tackle is turning his attention to getting back out on the recruiting trail for some important visits in the summer.

Samson Okunlola Visits Oregon Samson Okunlola/Oregon Athletics Samson Okunlola has 46 reported offers, including a recent one from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Right now I'm really trying to figure out what OV's (official visits) I'm gonna take this summer," Okunlola said. "I'm gonna take around three or four, and then one or two in the fall."

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound mauler has 46 reported offers and highlighted a group of heavy-hitter schools recruiting him the hardest.

"Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Oklahoma."

As for a decision, that sounds like it's still a ways away, but he doesn't plan to waste any time getting things rolling with his school of choice.

"I might commit in season or maybe like probably a week after. Really depends. I'm gonna be an early enrollee for sure."

As he navigates the recruiting process and things really heat up this summer, Okunlola has a very detailed criteria for what he's valuing at the school that earns his commitment.

"First it really is like development and the sense of how are you gonna develop me as a player? What's your real plan for me? And second it's really education/connection. I'm trying to get a great degree and with connections back in like alumni base, internships, all that kind of stuff.

"Which stable coaching staff as well, I'm not trying to go through three o-line coaches in three years. Last is really just liking the school and liking the environment and knowing I can succeed in that environment."

Okunlola added that he's hoping to start at left tackle right away as a freshman, but he's open to playing other positions as well.

*WATCH SAMSON OKUNLOLA HIGHLGIHTS HERE*

