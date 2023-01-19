Oregon's linebacker room is undergoing some change this offseason with Noah Sewell declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and the Ducks adding players like Jestin Jacobs from Iowa and Connor Soelle from Arizona State. But the Ducks are also taking a hard look at their options next cycle.

One player they recently brought in for a visit is 2024 linebacker Brayden Platt out of Yelm (Wash.) High School.

Ducks Digest caught up with him to discuss the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

2024 Yelm linebacker Brayden Platt poses with Tyler Dean (left) and Jake Long (right). Brayden Platt/Oregon Athletics

Platt has been to Eugene before, but this visit had a bit of a different purpose behind it.

"This one was more so for just getting an actual feel for the coaches and to see the track facilities," he said.

Platt also doubles as a track athlete, participating in the javelin throw and the shot put. But his versatility doesn't stop there, as he took third in the state as a wrestler his junior year.

READ MORE: Oregon Football recruiting visitor list Jan. 20-22

During his trip to Eugene he spent most of his time with head coach Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and linebackers coach Jake Long.

"I love the energy that they bring," Platt said. "You can tell who they are straight up, it's not like they're putting on a front. Those two (Lupoi and Long) especially are football nerds and it's great to be around."

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker projects to play inside linebacker in Oregon's defense, but the big-picture outlook for Platt is what stood out most.

"I feel like one of the biggest takeaways was just seeing some of their system they run and the position I would be put in if I went there," he said. "Not just football-wise, but the position in life it would set me up for."

His favorite part of the visit was getting to see the school's underground track facilities. As he continues to build strong relationships with his lead recruiters Tosh Lupoi and Jake Long, the emphasis the Ducks place on defense is a major plus.

"I would say one of the biggest parts would be that their head coach is a defensive mind and he coaches linebackers and so does Coach Lupoi, he coaches linebackers and Coach Long. They have three coaches that coach just my specific position."

READ MORE: Ranking Oregon football's toughest games in 2023

As the talented linebacker continues to land on more schools' radars, the Ducks have put themselves in a great spot in his recruitment.

"Oregon's definitely a top school for me," Platt said. "They're definitely on the top side of it."

He hasn't taken a lot of trips, only getting out to see Washington during the season, but he does have some trips he'd like to take in the near future.

"Right now (I'm) maybe making a trip to Oklahoma because they have recently offered. Definitely Michigan and Washington within the next month."

Coaches from Michigan, Stanford, and Washington all stopped by his school to see him this week and he's hearing the most from Oregon and Washington.

Platt doesn't have a set commitment timeline but does hope to enroll early.

"Hopefully I can take some OV's in the summer and hopefully before the summer is over have a commitment."

READ MORE: Oregon WR Isaah Crocker Enters Transfer Portal

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE