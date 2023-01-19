Skip to main content

Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List: January 20-22

The Ducks are bringing in a talented group of recruits as February starts to wind down.
Oregon is continuing to hit the recruiting trail at full force. Coaches have been all over the country this week making stops at schools to build relationships with coaches and visit recruits.

Perhaps the biggest visit of the week was Dan Lanning's trip to the Washington D.C. area to see 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted recruit int he country, who's slated for an official visit to Oregon next weekend

With a dead period looming in February, the Ducks are bringing in another big group of some 40-odd visitors this weekend. 

I don't have all the names, but the players listed below have either announced their trips on social media or been confirmed to Ducks Digest by sources close to the Oregon program.

2023 

LB commit Jerry Mixon (San Francisco, CA)

-Signed national letter of intent with Oregon

2024

LB Dylan Williams (Long Beach, CA)

-247 Composite ranking: 4-star (0.9442)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 120 nationally, No. 11 Lb, No. 15 in CA

QB Michael Van Buren (Baltimore, MD)

247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9488)

247 Composite ranking: No. 103 nationally, No. 8 QB, No. 3 in MD

DL Williams Nwaneri (Lees Summit, MO)

247 Composite rating: 5-star (0.9896)

247 Composite ranking: No. 17 nationally, No. 3 DL, No 2 in Mo

DL Nigel Smith II (Melissa, TX)

247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9796)

247 Composite ranking: No. 36 nationally, No. 6 DL, No. 5 in TX

CB Ify Obidegwu (Baltimore, MD)

247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9346)

247 Composite ranking: No. 159 nationally, No. 16 CB, No 6 in MD

RB DeJuan Williams (Baltimore, MD)

247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9014)

247 Composite ranking: No. 298 nationally, No. 25 RB, No. 9 in MD

OL Devin Brooks (Clackamas, OR)

247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8839)

247 Composite ranking: No. 397 nationally, No. 23 IOL, No. 3 in OR

EDGE Deshawn Warner (Goodyear, AZ)

247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8400)

247 Composite ranking: (No. 653 nationally, No. 44 EDGE, No. 11 in AZ)

CB Aundre Gibson (Goodyear, AZ)

247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8683)

247 Composite ranking: No. 494 nationally, No. 45 CB, No. 7 in AZ

WR Kezion Dia-Johnson (Goodyear, AZ)

247 rating: 3-star (0.8600)

247 ranking: No. 90 WR, No. 15 in AZ

ATH Dylan Tapley (Scottsdale, AZ)

247 rating: 3-star (0.8700)

247 ranking: No. 72 ATH, No. 11 in AZ

2025

LB Marco Jones (Danville, CA)

Reported offers: Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado

QB Hezekiah Millender (Goodyear, AZ)

2026

Ansu Sanoe (Lake Oswego, OR)

Reported offers: Oregon, Miami, Colorado, Oregon State

DL Tony Cumberland (Scottsdale, AZ)

