Oregon Ducks wide receiver Isaah Crocker has entered the transfer portal, the veteran wide receiver announced Thursday morning.

Crocker appeared in four games as a junior during the 2022 season, logging 23 total offensive snaps.

He signed with the Ducks as a member of the 2018 class out of Sacramento (Calif.) Inderkum High School. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound wide receiver was rated a four-star (0.9274) recruit by the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranked him as the No. 179 player nationally, the No. 33 wide receiver and the No. 26 player in California.

Crocker is the fourth Oregon wide receiver to enter the transfer portal this offseason along with Seven McGee (Jackson State), Dont'e Thornton (Tennessee), Isaiah Brevard (TBD), and Caleb Chapman (TBD).

He finishes his Oregon career with seven catches for 107 yards.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Isaah Crocker vs. Stony Brook in 2021. © Athens Banner-Herald-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Isaah Crocker in fall camp. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Isaah Crocker during the 2021 spring game. © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

R EAD MORE: Mater Dei CB Zabien Brown breaks down Oregon visit

Oregon's wide receiver room will also lose Chase Cota in 2023, who exhausted his college eligibility after transferring from UCLA prior to the 2022 season.

Junior Adams and the Oregon coaching staff signed four wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, utilizing the high school ranks as well as the transfer portal. Menlo-Atherton wide receiver and Adidas All-American Jurrion Dickey, the headliner of Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class, is joined by Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus wide receiver Ashton Cozart.

The other two receivers Oregon is bringing in are Traeshon Holden from Alabama and Keyonteze 'Tez' Johnson, who transferred from Troy University. Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson return a bulk of the wide receiver production from a season ago, while underclassmen including Kyler Kasper and Justius Lowe look to compete for larger roles next season.

REPORT: Patriots interviewing Oregon O-line Coach Adrian Klemm for OC Opening

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE