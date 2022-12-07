Oregon Running Back Sean Dollars Enters Transfer Portal
Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars has entered the transfer portal. The move was first reported by Rivals Tuesday evening and confirmed by On3's Matt Zenitz.
Dollars' finished his Oregon career with 49 rushes for 316 yards and one touchdown. He also caught 18 passes for 144 yards.
This season was his most productive and it looked as if he could play a bigger role for the Ducks in the first few games after bouncing back from injury last season. However, with Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington leading the backfield, Dollars had to compete with true freshman Jordan James for the No. 3 spot. He's the second Oregon back to enter the transfer portal, joining Byron Cardwell Jr.
Despite his departure the Ducks backfield is still in good hands with a number of key players like Irving, Whittington and James. Oregon is also adding four-star running back Donte Dowdell in the 2023 recruiting class.
The Ducks are still on the hunt for an offensive coordinator for next season and should be one that will be able to utilize each back just like this season as they showcased how well they perform together as a group.
