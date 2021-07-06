REPORT: Mark Wasikowski Agrees to Contract Extension

REPORT: Mark Wasikowski Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension
Oregon baseball Head Coach Mark Wasikowski has agreed to a five-year contract extension to remain in charge of the Ducks program, as first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.
Terms of Wasikowski's extension have not been disclosed.
Wasikowski has led the Ducks to a 47-23 record in his first two seasons, including in 2021 when the Ducks hosted their first NCAA Regional since 2015. Oregon was one game away from a Super Regional, falling to LSU in the Eugene Regional final.
After six straight seasons finishing fourth or lower in the Pac-12, the Ducks were the regular-season runner-up in the conference.
Wasikowski was hired as the head coach following the 2019 season after a three-year stint as the head coach at Purdue. He was an assistant coach at Oregon under George Horton from 2012-16 prior to taking the job at Purdue.
The future of the Ducks baseball program is in good hands under Wasikowski, as the team returns some accomplished players and young talent next season, including Pac-12 Player of the Year Aaron Zavala, infielders Gavin Grant and Sam Novitske, and Eugene native Bryce Boettcher.
