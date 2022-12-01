Dan Lanning Heading to Detroit to Visit Oregon QB Commit Dante Moore

Ducks Digest has confirmed that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will travel to Detroit on Friday to visit his quarterback of the future, Ducks pledge Dante Moore out of Martin Luther King High School. The trip was first reported by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback commit in Oregon football history. Dante Moore on Instagram (@dantemoore05)/Graphic:Dylan Reubenking

This visit comes on the heels of Kenny Dillingham's departure to become the next head coach at Arizona State, as Dillingham was instrumental in Oregon's recruitment of the No. 1 player in the SI99 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

Moore had a high billing as a quarterback entering the season and he only solidified himself as one of the best in the country each week, capping off his senior year with another Michigan State title with a 56-27 win over Muskegon.

His commitment dates back to July, when he picked Oregon over a host of storied programs including Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M among others. The offensive coordinator vacancy serves as an opening for other schools to circle back around and give the star quarterback a call, but Moore has been very slow and calculated throughout the whole recruiting process.

Torres' Take

Moore's commitment is undoubtedly the most important for Dan Lanning and company to maintain as they navigate their search for an offensive coordinator with the early signing period nearing.

The news of Jay Butterfield intending to enter the transfer portal adds another layer of complexity at the most important position for the Ducks, specifically because we're still waiting for Bo Nix's decision on his football future.

Ty Thompson is another wild card in the quarterback picture. His play was shaky this season and neither of the two coaching staffs he's been under have tabbed him the guy. If he were to enter the transfer portal, the Ducks could find themselves in a scary situation.

While we still need to wait for an official announcement, I wouldn't be shocked if Nix gave the NFL a shot. If both he and Thompson were to leave, the Ducks would find themselves without a scholarship quarterback on the roster.

Moore is as gifted of a quarterback as you'll find anywhere in the country, but you don't want to put all your eggs in one basket and be in the position where you have no choice but to start him as a freshman.

If Oregon is able to keep him in the fold, I could still see them looking for another quarterback in the transfer portal to bridge the gap in experience and production at the college level.

