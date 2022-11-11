Oregon is doing everything it can to push for some fireworks ahead of the early signing period next month.

That starts with bringing in elite talent for visits, and they're certainly doing that this weekend. This recruiting weekend is a prime opportunity for the Ducks to gain ground as well as circle back with some of their top targets in 2023.

One recruit that made a lot of headlines this week is Katy (Tex.) Paetow High School defensive lineman David "DJ" Hicks. He committed to Texas A&M at the end of September, but it looks like he's still keeping his options open, as he'll take a visit to Oregon when the Ducks face the Huskies.

The Ducks already have some solid pieces in place along the defensive line. A'mauri Washington (Chandler, AZ), My'Keil Gardner (Peoria, AZ), Terrance Green (Cypress, TX) and Tevita Pome'e (Layton, UT) are all verbally committed. But you aren't going to turn away the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and the top prospect out of Texas (per 247 Sports).

Oregon defensive line commit Terrance Green during a trip to Eugene. Terrance Green on Instagram (@d1_tee0)

The staff is also still pushing for Matayo Uiagalelei, but Ohio State and USC aren't going to go away without a serious fight. While the defensive line haul is good, you can make the leap from good to great by adding a player of Uiagalelei or Hicks' caliber. Think along the lines of the impact Kayvon Thibodeaux had after signing with the Ducks in 2019.

Oregon has put in a TON of work on this recruitment, and even though Hicks committed to A&M, it hasn't been for nothing.

Hicks took an unofficial visit to Eugene in the spring, was back on campus during the summer for his official, and now he'll be taking another unofficial this weekend. Perhaps sweeting the deal-- he'll be joined by fellow 2023 Texas A&M commit and high school teammate, linebacker Damyion Sanford.

So back to the question at hand: Does Oregon really have a shot with Hicks?

David Hicks poses on the throne during a visit to Oregon. David Hicks on Instagram (@thatkiddj2x)

I can tell you this.

Based on the people I've talked to, Oregon feels like they very much have a serious chance to pull off a flip here. And there's a couple reasons why.

First of all, Hicks LOVED Oregon before he made his initial commitment. This staff hit his official visit out of the park.

While they didn't land him initially, there's a great chance they could move into the driver's seat after this weekend.

READ MORE: David Hicks recaps Oregon official visit

Furthermore, Hicks taking the trip shows that there is still a very clear mutual interest. He's developed great relationships with Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi and is intrigued at the idea of playing under two strong defensive minds.

Oh, and Lanning being a national champion and having a hand in an all-time defense certainly doesn't hurt.

The Ducks never let up in their communication, which sends a clear message that he's a priority.

Furthermore, there's a reason coaches say winning is the best recruiting tool. Simply put, Texas A&M isn't having the season many anticipated and Oregon is on a roll. Which makes the Aggies vulnerable--just like any other team in college football who doesn't live up to expectations.

Let me be clear, it's never going to be easy to steal a top player in Texas from the clutches of Texas A&M or Texas. But the Ducks are very much in the mix here.

I'm not ready to outright predict a flip, but that's a serious possibility heading into this trip. Oklahoma is another school that loomed large at one point in this recruitment, but I expect this one to come down to Oregon vs. Texas A&M.

