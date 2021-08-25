Emoni Bates Set to Announce College Commitment

5-star small forward Emoni Bates will announce his college commitment Wednesday, according to a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham. He will make his decision between Michigan State, Memphis, Oregon and the NBA G League.

Bates is a 6-foot-9 small forward who attends YPSI Prep Academy in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He is rated the No. 1 SF and the No. 5 player in the country on the 247Sports Composite.

The Ducks entered the picture late for Bates with an offer in late July. However, the offer was enough to grab his attention. The former Michigan State Pledge (July 2020) legitimized Oregon's status as a true contender when he decided to take an official visit to Eugene last week.

That trip came after an official visit to Memphis, which has three commitments in its 2022 recruiting class and recently produced Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Dana Altman already has Oregon's 2022 recruiting class humming with commitments from 5-stars Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware. Despite being heavily projected to pursue a professional basketball career instead of a college career, Johnson has been a major recruiter for the Ducks on social media with their top targets on the recruiting trail.

The Oregon basketball program has added its share of elite talent in recent cycles like Isaac Johnson, Nathan Bittle and N'Faly Dante, but this year's haul is trending toward uncharted waters. Part of that could be due in part to new name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation, which many believe has already begun to serve as a major bargaining tool for schools to keep top-ranked basketball recruits in the college ranks instead of playing overseas or in the G league prior to entering the NBA.

It's worth noting that Memphis recently landed a commitment from center Jalen Duren, a top-five talent nationally from Montverde Academy in Florida. With the Tigers' having some serious momentum on the recruiting trail, including the additions of former Oregon center Chandler Lawson and his brother Jonathan, a former Duck commit, Oregon might be emerging as a long shot.

As it goes in recruiting, the Ducks getting the last visit could bode well for a commitment, as they will be the team with the freshest impression on Bates' mind. The time and location of a commitment is not known at this time, but fans can follow him on his social media accounts below.

Instagram

Twitter

Read more: Emoni Bates' Memphis Visit Causes Social Media Stir

More from Ducks Digest

Pac-12 announces alliance with BIG 10, ACC conferences

2022 JUCO DB Keionte Scott Talks Oregon Offer

2023 RB Roderick Robinson discusses Oregon SNL visit, recruitment

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE