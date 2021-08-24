Oregon Looks to Continue Success in San Diego

The Ducks have their eyes on an up-and-coming running back out west.

Roderick Robinson isn't your typical high school running back. Standing at 6-foot-1, with 225 pounds to his frame, he already has the size of a college running back. After moving from South Carolina, he now plays his high school football at San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School, a school that has brought the Ducks a lot of talent.

Robinson was one of Oregon's recent visitors this summer, as Jim Mastro brought him in during the team's annual Saturday Night Live camp.

Ducks Digest caught up with Robinson to discuss the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

"The trip was really good," Robinson said of his time in Eugene. "The camp, I didn't do too much because I had a back strain. I love the coaches. They showed us around and I met with (Jim) Mastro and (Mario) Cristobal. Everything about it was great. I loved it, it was amazing."

Seeing that he just started his junior season, the contact with the staff has been limited, but he's already started to build early relationships with Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance, Jim Mastro, and Mario Cristobal. The reviews came back strong with ringing endorsements of the staff.

"They all welcomed me with open arms. Really good guys," he said. "It was a great staff. (They) Seemed like coaches that would make me a better man on and off the field, which is what I really look for."

After a small glimpse of what the program has to offer, he has a feel for what stands out most about the Ducks.

"The facilities and the coaches. Just how much they put into it for their athletes. All the recovery things they have for their athletes just make it a really great place to be."

Robinson made the late July trip alongside Lincoln teammates Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker. Earlier this month Florence made the call to join the flock, and Tucker followed suit shortly after this past weekend.

"It’s great. I love seeing my teammates succeed at what they do best and being able to commit to such a great school," he said. "I'm really proud of them."

It was a quiet summer on the recruiting trail for the junior tailback. A short trip north to check out Cal was his only other visit back in June.

"It was great," Robinson said of his time spent in Berkeley. "Coaches were amazing and they just have so much to offer with school and everything else. Great football program."

He doesn't have any upcoming trips on the calendar, but said he'd love to visit any school that would love to have him for a visit. Robinson's offer sheet is in its early stages with San Diego State, San Jose State, Cal, Arizona and Oregon all having jumped in the boat early.

His game is impressive on tape. He excels at running between the tackles and has solid burst coming out of the backfield despite being a bigger back. He drives his feet through contact for extra yards, and drags defenders to squeeze the most out of every touch.

The Ducks typically only take one running back per cycle, and made an exception last year to sign San Diego's Byron Cardwell. Don't be surprised if they make Robinson a major priority moving forward.

*WATCH RODERICK ROBINSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

Torres' Take: what's next for Oregon Football recruiting

Kayvon Thibodeaux named AP preseason First Team All-American

Where does Oregon rank in the SI 2021 Pac-12 rankings?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE