Keionte Scott Talks Oregon Offer

The Ducks have four defensive backs in the fold for 2022, two safeties and two cornerbacks, but they may not be done. The staff made a new offer Monday to Ephraim (Uta.) Snow College JUCO prospect Keionte Scott.

Ducks Digest caught up with the 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback talk about what the offers means for his recruitment.

Marcel Yates extended the offer, and it caught Scott by surprise.

"We'd been communicating and I'd seen him at a couple camps," Scott said of his previous interactions with the Oregon Safeties Coach. "He called me and told me he needed me in his position group to add depth and add coverage. He wants guys that can play man. It’s a blessing."

From the early sound of it, there's some serious mutual interest.

"As a child and as a kid you always dream about getting the big O offer. Something that was super crazy, just seeing how far I’ve come," he said of what the offer means to him. "That was super big. You see Oregon and you think big time. Mind blowing and crazy for sure."

Part of the reason the offer caught him off guard was due to the slow nature of previous communication.

"It was very little conversation (before). It feels like something that came last minute. When that spot opened up, became a need, that's how JUCO works. When you feel a need, I guess there's a need for nickel and Coach Yates was able to pull it."

So far the defensive back has mainly spoken with Don Johnson and Marcel Yates.

"It's very new but I know about Coach Yates," Scott told Ducks Digest. "I have mentors that know about him that have told me good things. I’ve heard he’s a good dude. Going off word of mouth. Building that relationship is key."

With Oregon being a school that's been on his mind for some time, there are many things that pop when looking at what Mario Cristobal's program has to offer. But part of what has his attention is the recent NFL production in the defensive backfield.

"Just the program in general," he said when asked what stands out most about the Ducks. "The program is a top program in the conference. They do well with their defensive schemes. They're able to develop guys and put guys in the league-- that’s something you always look for. That degree holds weight, thats something big."

Originally from San Diego, Scott played his high school football at Helix High School, which also produced USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart. He has preexisting relationships with numerous Oregon commits and players including Jahlil Florence, Jalil Tucker, Byron Cardwell, and even Moliki Matavao, as he has some roots in the Las Vegas area as well.

The Ducks' dominance in San Diego could sweeten the deal in his recruitment.

"I just love how they’re keeping that pipeline going," Scott said. "As the years have gone on they’ve always shown love to san Diego. That’s super fun and super lit."

So far on the recruiting trail he's taken unofficial visits to BYU, San Diego State and UNLV, with his lone official visit being to Arizona. Moving forward he doesn't have any trips planned, but hopes to take his four official visits before signing during the early signing period in mid December. This could prove to be tricky, as his team lacks a true bye week.

"All my trips would have to come after the season," he said of his visit itinerary. "That’s something that’s difficult, but worst case we’ll figure something out. I definitely want to be able to use up all the trips before I commit."

While he hopes to take all his trips before pulling the trigger, he didn't rule out the possibility of committing during a visit if the feeling's right. In the mean time, he's hearing the most from Washington, Cal, Oregon State and Oregon.

As he works on scheduling his remaining official visits, he has a solid idea of what he's looking for at his next stop.

"Development is big. Coaching staff and just environment," Scott said. "I'm looking for a school with a good business program. Education has always been big. That life after football, making sure I get my degree. Being around a staff that helps you develop and has great coaches that want the best for you is something big for me too."

Scott is a spring graduate and will not be able to enroll early at the school of his choice.

*WATCH KEIONTE SCOTT HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

