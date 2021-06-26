Eston Harris Jr. Places Ducks in Top Five

The Ducks find themselves competing against multiple blue bloods for a massive OL target.

2022 offensive lineman Eston Harris Jr. has placed Oregon in his top five schools. The other schools to make the cut for the Auburn, Alabama, native include Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia.

He shared his newest list on Twitter.

Harris was recently on campus for an official visit in Eugene, which clearly helped the Ducks make their case against some of the best schools in the country.

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon staff have done a great job building a strong relationship with the state of Alabama, bringing in players like DJ James, Robby Ashford, Jayson Jones and Trikweze Bridges in recent years. That list is almost sure to grow, as they currently hold a verbal commitment from Gordo, Alabama, quarterback Tanner Bailey, who was recently on campus for a visit and is locked in.

When it comes to the type of player Harris is, you shouldn't let his 3-star rating fool you. He's an absolute stud, and that's evidenced by the caliber of programs that are recruiting him and that have made his top five.

This is a mauler that plays nasty, has solid footwork, and will stop at nothing to make sure he drives his defender into the dirt.

The Ducks have offers out to six players from Alabama in the class of 2022, but are recruiting elite linebacker TJ Dudley the hardest ahead of his commitment, scheduled for Monday June 28.

Oregon only has one commitment along the offensive line in JUCO prospect Percy Lewis.

*Watch Eston Harris Highlights here*

