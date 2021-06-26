Who's Visiting Oregon Football This Weekend

The Ducks are bringing in more big names for the final recruiting weekend of June.

It feels like the recruiting dead period was just lifted, but we are already at the final weekend of June, which represents the last opportunity for recruits to check out schools in person before another dead period begins in July.

Oregon isn't slowing down and is set to bring in a lot of elite talent once again this weekend.

DL Njyalik Kelly (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Kelly is one of the top names along the defensive line in 2022 and has been on a tear on the recruiting trail, taking trips to big schools including LSU, Florida and Florida State to name just a few. At one point he was committed to the Seminoles and was at Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Auburn this week.

An official visit usually shows very significant interest seeing that recruits are only allotted five and Kelly is traveling all the way across the country to check out the Ducks.

He's an incredible athlete and moves around very well for a 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect. Kelly can do it all and would be a massive addition for Oregon.

LB Sebastian Cheeks (Evanston, IL)

Cheeks is one of the most sought-after linebackers in the country and has wracked up almost 30 offers. He's an Adidas All-American and also plays running back at the high school level.

He was in Ann Arbor to check out Michigan this week, and has also taken official visits to Texas and North Carolina. Cheeks is a blur for a linebacker and brings a very polished skillset to the table.

WR Brenen Thompson (Spearman, TX)

Thompson is another massive name that will be in Eugene this weekend. He would be a great addition for the Ducks seeing that the staff looks determined to establish a stronger presence in Texas this cycle. He also fills a position of need at wide receiver--where you can never have too much talent and the Ducks have been lacking in recent seasons.

The 5-foot-10 wideout stayed close to home for recent trips, landing in College Station to check out the Aggies for an official visit, in Austin to see the Longhorns on an unofficial, and in Stillwater to see Oklahoma State on an official visit.

As a track sprinter, Thompson is one of the fastest wideouts in the country and has 10.38 speed in the 100 meter sprint.

According to Hayes Fawcett, Thompson will announce his top six schools Saturday.

OL Kenji Swanson (Chatsworth, CA)

The hulking 6-foot-6, 300 pounder is fresh off an official visit to Stanford, and from the sounds of it, the Cardinal made a very strong impression. The Sierra Canyon product placed Oregon in his top six earlier this month, along with Arizona State, Cal, Stanford, Ohio State and Tennessee.

This is definitely one the Ducks want, especially given the heavy presence of Pac-12 competitors in his top schools and his location in talent-rich Southern California.

WR Andre Green (Richmond, VA)

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is a can't miss talent that has reeled in more than 50 offers. He has a knack for making acrobatic one-handed grabs, but can just as easily turn a screen pass in to a house call and is tough to bring down with just one defender.

He has previously taken trips to Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma, with Georgia being the lone official visit thus far. The Ducks have their work cut out for them with so many schools pursuing him, but a visit could very well move them up the board.

*Reported Visitors (Ducks Digest is working to confirm these reports)*

-Katy, TX WR Nicholas Anderson (Recent visits to Notre Dame, Penn State and USC)

-Woodbridge, VA DL Gilbert Tongrongou (Recent visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College)

-Englewood, CO OL George Fitzpatrick (Recent visits to Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida)

