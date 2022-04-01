Taking a closer look at the newest member of the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class.

For Oregon, what looked like a promising 2021-2022 basketball season ended on a sour note with a loss to Texas A&M in the NIT. Last month.

But the Ducks got some good news on Thursday when 5-star forward Mookie Cook announced that he'd be playing his college ball for Dana Altman in Eugene. Cook, a Portland native who now plays for Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, ties Bol-Bol for the highest-rated commit in Oregon history at 0.9989 per the 247 Sports Composite.

Cook will join another Oregonian in Eugene at the college level, as he's slated to play alongside 2023 West Linn (Ore.) High School point guard Jackson Shelstad.

While the product on the hardwood left much to be desired for Oregon this last season, there's once again plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what's to come in Matthew Knight Arena, thanks to Dana Altman attracting elite talent on the recruiting trail.

To give readers a better idea of what Cook brings to the table, we teamed up with Michael Visenberg of Pro Insight to break down the latest commitment.

Evaluation from Michael Visenberg of Pro Insight:

Great combination of size, length and athleticism for a wing at about 6’7” with wide shoulders and strength that should help him contribute early. Shot has improved a great deal over the years, also a very good slasher that can finish above the rim.

Does a lot of the little things in terms of rebounding, making defensive rotations. Also has some ability to handle the ball, really adept passer who can work as a secondary initiator at times.

Will have ability to play on the wing in college, also a solid post defender who uses physicality to guard up. Would like to see him be a bit more aggressive at times, attack the basket with consistency.

Has all of the tools to be a really good college player right away, and if he puts it all together, he should be a potential lottery pick.

