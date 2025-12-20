Kenny Dillingham Follows Dan Lanning Blueprint With New Arizona State Contract

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham is taking a page from the playbook of his former boss Dan Lanning, who built a winning culture at the Oregon Ducks. Dillingham, a former Sun Devil and rising coaching talent, had attracted attention from major programs, including being contacted for the Michigan Wolverines head coaching opening.

Despite the allure of a high-profile move, the second-year head coach opted to stay at Arizona State, signing a new contract that cements his commitment to his alma mater. The decision reflects the same philosophy Lanning has long championed: the grass is not always greener, and building something sustainable where you are can be more rewarding than chasing opportunity elsewhere.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham’s choice signals a commitment to long-term development and a belief in following a proven blueprint for success - one that Lanning has been vocal about. "The grass is damn green in Eugene," said Lanning ... and Dillingham must feel the grass is green in Tempe, too.

Notably, the move for Dillingham to stay in the Big 12 Conference means that he and Lanning won't be immediately on the opposite sidelines. Oregon is expected to host Michigan at Autzen Stadium on the 2026 football schedule - so Lanning will face whoever takes the Michigan job in year one.

Of course, Oregon and Arizona State can still meet in the College Football Playoff.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham Arizona State Contract

Dillingham has become one of the quickest-rising young coaches in college football after taking over his alma mater and beginning to reshape the program. He coached one season as offensive coordinator for Oregon under coach Dan Lanning during the 2022 season.

As the Michigan opening looms, Arizona State fans were panicked over the possibility they lose their 35-year-old coach to a blue blood college program.

Those concerns can now be put to rest. Dillingham’s new contract is set to average $7.5 million per year, according to multiple reports. Beyond the salary, the agreement includes a major commitment to resources, particularly for roster payroll and the assistant coaching salary pool. The staff salary pool tops out at $11 million, placing Arizona State near the upper echelon of the Big 12 and giving Dillingham the tools to build a competitive program.

Arizona State Kenny Dillingham michigan job hire interview dan lan lanning big ten wolverines sherrone moore coach fire contrac | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michigan is College football’s winningest program and in need of a coach after Sherrone Moore was fired last Wednesday with cause. It is undoubtedly one of the best coaching jobs in America, which Dillingham noted to reporters.

Last week, Dillingham did not explicitly shut down the Michigan speculation, which further set social media ablaze. Now, looking back on the comments, it's clear that he wanted to make sure that his situation at ASU allowed him to have the resources for his staff and team.

“I think my job is to do whatever I can for the people who are with me. The people in the foxhole, the coaches in the foxhole with me,” Dillingham said. “I got to do whatever I can to fight for those people, for my family, for everything from that perspective. I love it here. I’ve said that since day one. That’s absolutely never changing.”

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils coach grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and attended Arizona State, giving him plenty of reasons to stay with the program. His decision to turn down Michigan interest- which has massive resources in the recruiting and transfer portal space - shows that Dillingham is committed to build with the Sun Devils.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates

MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

Kenny Dillingham And Dan Lanning's Relationship

Lanning and Dillingham appear to share a close and supportive relationship. Lanning expressed genuine excitement when Dillingham received the offer to lead his alma mater, while Dillingham publicly celebrated Lanning’s contract extension, which elevated him into the ranks of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Their mutual respect highlights a shared philosophy and mentorship that has clearly influenced Dillingham’s approach at Arizona State.

"Fired up for him!!!" Dillingham posted on Twitter/X. "Worked for everything he is getting! Literally no connections, no short cuts! Just worked!"

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls out to players during practice with the Ducks on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. O40522 Eug Football Practice 10 | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dillingham revealed that he is hoping to build the Arizona State program into an annual College Football Playoff contender, and he used the Oregon Ducks and Clemson Tigers as comparisons.

“You can build something very, very unique," Dillingham told On3. "Every 10 years, a team shows up on the map, and they’re a blue blood to the next generation. They’re not a blue blood to the people my age, but they’re a blue blood to the 10-year-olds, the 11-year-olds and the 12-year-olds who you’re eventually going to recruit."

Dillingham has openly discussed his aspirations of guiding Arizona State along a trajectory similar to programs like Clemson or Oregon, aiming to build sustained success and national relevance.

“You have Clemson this last cycle, from 2010 to 2020. They just showed up. People think they’ve been around forever," said Dillingham. "You have Oregon from 2000 to 2010. You can go back in history and figure out which teams have shown up in which era. There hasn’t been a team in this era, in the 2020s. The lifestyle you have in Arizona, if we can create some staff consistency, and then we’re in a league where we can continually compete to win.”