Oregon Makes Top Five for 2022 DL

Oregon Makes Top Five for Jacarius Clayton

Oregon continues their busy start to the month of July.
3-star defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton has placed Oregon in his top five. Arizona State, Indiana, Memphis and Ole Miss were the other schools to make the cut.

Clayton is from Tupelo, Mississippi. He had been committed to the in-state Mississippi State Bulldogs for more than two years, however on June 17 Clayton reopened his recruitment. 

Notably, the new list included the other major program in Mississippi, Ole Miss. If Clayton were to flip his commitment to the Rebels it could make for a contentious Egg Bowl for years to come.

Clayton stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 260 pounds. He provides the size and length that Oregon has prioritized in recruiting along the defensive line and the Ducks’ Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave’a has been successful in developing this body type during his time in Eugene.

The Ducks already have two commitments along the defensive line in the 2022 class, Gracen Halton and Sir Mells. Oregon could have anywhere from one to three spots left along the defensive line this cycle, after taking just two defensive linemen commitments in the 2021 in Keanu Williams and Terrell Tilmon

Clayton would also join a recent uptick in the Ducks recruiting efforts in the state of Mississippi. Oregon added wide receiver Isaiah Brevard and running back Trey Benson in the past two cycles. They also have offensive lineman Percy Lewis committed this cycle from JUCO program Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

 *WATCH JACARIUS CLAYTON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

