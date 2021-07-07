Kayvon Thibodeaux Announces NFT

Oregon's star player has announced his first collaboration since NIL laws have taken effect.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has announced an NFT (Non-fungible token) in partnership with Nike figures and Oregon Alumni Phil Knight and Tinker Hatfield. Knight founded the sporting giant and Hatfield is a master designer that has an extensive history working on the company's shoes.

This comes on the heels of name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation going into effect throughout the country, allowing college athletes to earn money from various partnerships and collaborations.

Oregon's DJ Johnson became the first Duck to announce a collaboration over the weekend, announcing a partnership with Yoke Gaming just minutes after midnight, a company that allows people to play video games with their favorite athletes.

"I'm honored to announce my first collaboration with Phil Knight-the Kayvon Thibodeaux Art piece, created by Tinker Hatfield, inspired by my success on the field," Thibodeaux wrote in a Twitter post.

"A word from Tinker: "The art is completely hand drawn on my iPad using Sketchbook Pro. He's an extraordinarily large and quick athlete with game changing ability. I hope I captured his athleticism and the impact he's made for the University of Oregon."

Thibodeaux has a real chance benefit from NIL rules seeing that he's slated to go as high as first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's already taken home numerous accolades including the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the year in 2019 and the Morris Trophy in 2020-- awarded every season to the most outstanding offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12 Conference in a vote among the players.

During spring football practice he said one of his next goals is to win the Heisman Trophy.

The NFT is titled "Kayvon's Trilogy" and can be purchased with cryptocurrency, for 0.045 ETH (Ethereum), which equates to approximately $100 (as of July 7).

