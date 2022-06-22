One of Oregon's top commits in 2023 sounds like he'll be checking out another school.

Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) cornerback Cole Martin is taking an unofficial visit to Louisville, according to a report from 247's Blair Angulo. Martin was originally offered by Scott Satterfield's staff in August of last year.

A four-star cornerback in the 2023 class, Martin has been committed to Oregon since January 1. He was the first 2023 prospect to hop in the fold for the Ducks since the hiring of new head coach Dan Lanning.

His verbal pledge to Oregon also means he's set to play under his father Demetrice Martin, who is coaching the corners on the new staff in Eugene. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 126 recruit nationally, the No. 14 cornerback, and the No. 3 prospect in Arizona.

RELATED: CB Caleb Presley recaps Oregon visit

Looking at the bigger picture in recruiting, Louisville has been exploding on the trail of late.

The Cardinals' 2023 class was headlined by four-star quarterback Piece Clarkson of Southern California's St. John Bosco, but has recently landed massive commitments from five-star running back Reuben Owens, the top back in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Another Louisville commit that has garnered a lot of national buzz is four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., a former Oklahoma commit who like Martin, also hails from Southern California.

Louisville's class currently sits at No. 11 in the national rankings for 2023 according to 247Sports with ten commits, compared to Oregon at 37 with just six verbal pledges.

RELATED: Oregon QB Ty Thompson attending Manning Passing Academy

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE