Skip to main content

Oregon Football Commit Cole Martin Visiting Louisville Cardinals, Per Report

One of Oregon's top commits in 2023 sounds like he'll be checking out another school.

Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) cornerback Cole Martin is taking an unofficial visit to Louisville, according to a report from 247's Blair Angulo. Martin was originally offered by Scott Satterfield's staff in August of last year.

A four-star cornerback in the 2023 class, Martin has been committed to Oregon since January 1. He was the first 2023 prospect to hop in the fold for the Ducks since the hiring of new head coach Dan Lanning. 

His verbal pledge to Oregon also means he's set to play under his father Demetrice Martin, who is coaching the corners on the new staff in Eugene. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 126 recruit nationally, the No. 14 cornerback, and the No. 3 prospect in Arizona.

RELATED: CB Caleb Presley recaps Oregon visit

Looking at the bigger picture in recruiting, Louisville has been exploding on the trail of late.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

UO_NIL.22v2
Play
News

Division Street Releases NFT Collection Benefitting Women Student Athletes

Sedona Prince and 11 other Ducks headline "Visions of Flight"

Ducks Digest
Caleb Presley Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Caleb Presley Breaks Down Oregon Visit

One of Oregon's top targets was recently in town for another trip

Member Exclusive
ty-thompson-oregon-spring-dropping-back
Play
Recruiting

Oregon QB Ty Thompson Attending Manning Passing Academy

The promising young passer is one of three players competing for the starting job

Ducks Digest

The Cardinals' 2023 class was headlined by four-star quarterback Piece Clarkson of Southern California's St. John Bosco, but has recently landed massive commitments from five-star running back Reuben Owens, the top back in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Another Louisville commit that has garnered a lot of national buzz is four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., a former Oklahoma commit who like Martin, also hails from Southern California.

Louisville's class currently sits at No. 11 in the national rankings for 2023 according to 247Sports with ten commits, compared to Oregon at 37 with just six verbal pledges.

RELATED: Oregon QB Ty Thompson attending Manning Passing Academy

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

UO_NIL.22v2
News

Division Street Releases NFT Collection Benefitting Women Student Athletes

By Graham Metzker1 hour ago
Caleb Presley Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Caleb Presley Breaks Down Oregon Visit

By Joe Zochert21 hours ago
Member Exclusive
ty-thompson-oregon-spring-dropping-back
Recruiting

Oregon QB Ty Thompson Attending Manning Passing Academy

By Max TorresJun 21, 2022
noah-whittington-oregon-spring-practice
Football

Oregon Set to Begin New Era at Running Back For First Time in Four Years

By Max TorresJun 20, 2022
Terrance Green Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Texas DL Terrance Green Down to Five Schools

By Max TorresJun 20, 2022
DJ Johnson Oregon Spring Game Cropped
Football

DJ Johnson Leads Talented and Intriguing Group of Oregon Outside Linebackers

By Eric BernikerJun 20, 2022
Avery Johnson Elite 11 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Football Visitor List: June 17-19

By Max TorresJun 18, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Clarity for Oregon QB Recruiting in 2023

By Max TorresJun 18, 2022