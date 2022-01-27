Skip to main content

Former Oregon OL Logan Sagapolu Commits to Miami

Sagapolu reunites with his former head coach and offensive line coach in Coral Gables.

Former Oregon offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu has announced he has committed to Miami after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Sagapolu is the first Oregon player to follow Cristobal and his staff to Miami after leaving the Ducks in December. The 6-foot-2, 344-pound second-year freshman never appeared in a game for the Ducks in his two years on the team.

Sagapolu impressed his teammates and coaches in camp this past season despite not seeing snaps. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 18 and quickly found his new home.

Cristobal and his new staff have added several talented players to the roster via the transfer portal, including Sagapolu, Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish, Clemson wide receiver Frank Ladson, USC defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein and UAB EDGE Antonio Moultrie.

Oregon returns nearly its entire starting offensive line next season, but the potential of Sagapolu as a starter in 2023 and beyond is tough to lose. Still, the Ducks will have some reinforcements in 2022 with Michael Wooten and Kawika Rogers coming to Eugene.

