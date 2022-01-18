REPORT: Oregon OL Logan Sagapolu Enters Transfer Portal

One of the top prospects in the state of Utah from the 2020 recruiting class is reportedly looking for a new home.

Oregon freshman offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Duck Territory.

Sagapolu spent two years in Eugene but never appeared in a game. The Lehi, Utah, native was a three-star prospect out of Skyridge High School and chose the Ducks over BYU, Hawaii, Arizona, Utah and others.

The 6'2," 344-pound second-year freshman played guard in camp this past fall after returning from a religious mission. His mission was planned to be for two years, but due to the pandemic, it was cut short and he redshirted in 2020.

He got some reps with the first-team offense in fall camp, and some of his teammates raved about his development after being away from football for two years.

"I think one dude who has improved the most to me is Logan Sagapolu," Steven Jones said. "I've seen him this fall camp. He's been flying off the rock faster than I've seen him fly off the rock this whole entire time."

“This spring, he has stepped up to the plate,” George Moore said of Sagapolu. “He’s been a lot more coachable, and he’s understanding the playbook better. He’s like a sponge; he wants to soak in all the knowledge he can and just put in the work.”

“I think Logan has really stood out so far this spring,” Ryan Walk said. “He’s really taking some good steps as a player, and I think that’s really going to help us as a team having guys on the second unit that are ready to play this year.”

Sagapolu entered the season having lost significant weight, and former Head Coach Mario Cristobal said in the spring that he "plays with massive power and can put a dent in the line of scrimmage."

"I think he's really kind of controlled his weight," Jones added. "He's starting to be able to use his strength within his technique a lot better than last season. I think this offseason he made a big focus on working on his technique, his strike points, and his leverage and all that--now you can see in fall camp it's paying off completely. He's running through guys, driving his feet through blocks."

Sagapolu's in-game tape is several years old, but the reviews from his teammates and coaches are impressive. With the majority of Oregon's offensive line rotation from last season returning in 2022, there was no guarantee that Sagapolu would see the field, but he's learned from a pair of offensive line gurus in Cristobal and Mirabal as well as some teammates that made up a unit good enough to be named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.

