Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

The Ducks are tearing up the recruiting trail once again after landing commitments from Johnny Bowens and Tyseer Denmark on Thanksgiving.

Prior to landing the duo on Turkey Day the Ducks went across the country again to land a commitment from 2023 Lakeland (Fla.) offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson, who spoke with Ducks Digest about his decision to play his college ball in Eugene.

"It was an environment. It's just a place that fits for me," Wilson said. "I wanted to go to school to focus and play football and Oregon's the best place to do that. From the coaching staff, and the recruiters, they're just real humble, real laid-back people. I could see myself spending the next three to four years there."

While Wilson didn't make his first trip to Eugene until last weekend for the Utah game, the new coaching staff got on him early, extending an offer on Jan. 12.

"Oregon was actually in the picture very early," he said. "They were one of my first few offers. They've been there for a while now."

The newest offensive line commit for Adrian Klemm won't be away from Eugene for long, and plans to be back in town for his official visit on Dec. 9. Following his commitment he no longer plans on taking an official visit to North Carolina.

"I'm not gonna do that official at UNC anymore. I'm gonna put my Oregon (official) to that week."

Wilson plans to enroll early at Oregon and is happy to have the process wrapped up.

"It's really more of a relief thing now. I'm finally done," he said. "Now I can just focus, go and get locked in, just start my college journey."

The towering 6-foot-5, 285 pound offensive tackle has a diverse athletic background. He tried his hand at wrestling last year and was a huge success.

"I was actually one match away from state, so that's kind of a bummer for that to be my first year."

Evaluation from SI All-American's Matt Solorio

Offensive lineman Garnorris Wilson has a nastiness to his game that is evident from nearly every clip on his tape. He's a textbook finisher, but there's more that sticks out on his film than just that.

While most of his tape comes from the right tackle position, it's not hard to imagine him at the guard position at the next level: The reason being how wide he appears on film, and how he absolutely engulfs his target on every play. While many Oregon-bound tackles look destined for the tackle position (the slimmer more athletic types), Wilson appears suited for both.

He doesn't look out of place in space and is also an effective downfield blocker, frequently neutralizing defenders in space.

I also love watching him take the defender for a ride on those outside zone plays, reaching when he can and fanning when he must.

One thing he may have to be careful of at the next level is how he twists and turns his victims to submission. I would like to see better hand placement and let his footwork take him where he wants to go.

Add some lower pad level to that and Oregon's got a beast on their hands.

