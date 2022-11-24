Dan Lanning and the Ducks stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Thursday, picking up a verbal commitment from 2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens.

Let's take a closer look at what this commitment means for Oregon from an evaluation standpoint and on the recruiting trail.

Evaluation from SI All-American's Matt Solorio

Bowens is an exciting prospect because he's so sound in so many ways.



Bowens' get-off and his athleticism are the first things that jump off the film. While his game appears technically sound, the freakiness and fast twitch are likely what college coaches find enticing about Bowens. He ends up winning so many of his reps because his quick get-off and pad level consistently put him in the right spot relative to the ball carrier. Hand placement and violence are also a plus.

His pass-rush approach is unrefined but he shows traits like "high-motor" and "active hands" that all the best pass rushers have by default. His frame could push him inside the tackles, where I think he would have success, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's playing all over the line from the 3-tech to a wide-9.

His angles of pursuit are sound, and he brings down the ball carrier with authority. Super excited to track Bowens as his game evolves.

Torres' Take: Recruiting Impact

Bowens is another quality addition for Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi here in 2023. What's exciting is he may not be the last player the Ducks add from Texas.

Texas native Matt Powledge got right to work setting up shop in the state after joining the staff, landing a commitment from freshman Khamari Terrell last cycle, and Bowens' addition continues to build Oregon's presence in the state. Former Baylor defensive back commit Tyler Turner out of San Antonio, defensive lineman Terrance Green (Cypress, TX) and wide receiver Ashton Cozart (Flower Mound, TX) highlight a really nice haul for the Ducks.

Who's still on the recruiting big board in Texas?

Oregon recently hosted a talented trio of Texas prospects in defensive end Ashton Porter as well as Texas A&M commits David Hicks (DL) and Daymion Sanford (LB) out of Paetow High School in Katy. Hicks is by far the most talented of the three and it looks like a three team race could be shaping up with recent visits to Eugene and Norman to see the Sooners. It's also been reported that Hicks will take an official visit to College Station to see the Aggies again as Jimbo Fisher won't relinquish his class headliner without a fight.

As for Bowens, the Ducks need reinforcements along the front seven because I expect Oregon's top pass rushers DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus to head to the NFL. He's a solid addition that could develop into a key contributor for Tosh Lupoi and Dan Lanning for years to come alongside some dynamic edge rushers like Blake Purchase and Jaeden Moore already in the fold for 2023.

