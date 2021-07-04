Oregon Target Gilbert Tongrongou Announces College Commitment

The Virginia defensive lineman had Oregon as one of three finalists heading into his decision.

Defensive end Gilbert Tongrongou has committed to Boston College. He chose the Eagles over Oregon and Virginia Tech.

Tongrongou announced his decision on Twitter.

"My family and I talked and prayed about this decision and after visiting several universities, we believe that the Lord has led me to Boston College," Tongrongou wrote. "We feel that this is the best place for me to grow not only as a student-athlete but also as a man."

Tongrongou visited Boston College, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Virginia in June. He opted to take the 460-mile trip north to Boston College rather than the more than 2,800 miles west to Eugene.

Tongrongou began playing football in his freshman year at Forest Park. He earned Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year and received 13 Division One offers by the end of his junior season.

The Eagles now have an impressive 21 commits in the 2022 class. Ranking No. 8 on the SI All-American top 25 earlier this week, they have assembled a solid class from top to bottom.

As for the Ducks, they look ahead to 1 p.m. PST when 5-star prospects JT Tuimoloau and Kelvin Banks announce their decisions. They also have their eyes on a few other defensive line prospects, including Cyrus Moss, Quency Wiggins, Nyjalik Kelly, and Anthony Lucas.

