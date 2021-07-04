Roundtable: Kelvin Banks Predictions

One of Oregon's top targets in all of 2022 is ready to make his decision.

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

If you told me last month that Oregon would be in a great position to land three elite players from Texas in a span of four days, I would've said you were losing your marbles. But here we are, and I think the Ducks have made a heck of a pitch for Kelvin Banks this week.

The Ducks picked up three commits on Thursday — two from Banks' home state of Texas — and on Friday, Oregon commits Tanner Bailey and Sir Mells started the #Kelvin2Eugene movement. If the Ducks somehow weren't an attractive destination for Banks before the calendar flipped to July, they've really picked up steam since.

I was the only one of the Ducks Digest crew to predict Cameron Williams going to Oregon, so I'll shoot for a hot streak (and probably a hot take). It might sound crazy, but I think the Ducks pull it off and land their first-ever 5-star offensive lineman.

Prediction: Oregon

Reid Tingley (@mf_reid)

I view the Kelvin Banks recruitment as a close race primarily between Oregon and Texas A&M, with Texas looking in from the outside. The Ducks have been discounted in this race nationally as the traditional powers in Texas have been hesitant to give the Ducks proper recognition.

That may have changed Thursday, when Oregon shocked the recruiting world by picking up commitments from Cameron Williams and Nicholas Anderson, both from the Lone Star State and on the same day. Now up to four commits, the growing Texas pipeline is a major storyline and Banks is the clear headliner of Oregon’s efforts.

Many now wonder if the Ducks recent recruiting momentum may have a role in answering the hot question of this recruitment. Why did Banks move up his commitment date nearly three weeks from July 24 to July 4?

I see it as a good sign for the Ducks. One of the things that worried me most about the Ducks' chances in this recruitment, was that long period in July before his old decision date where he would have been unable to visit Oregon. Now that obstacle is removed and the Ducks are riding a wave of recruiting momentum in the state of Texas specifically. Plus, the swagger from the 2022 Oregon commits already on board is at an all-time high.

If you missed it, the group launched a campaign on Twitter using the hashtag #Kelvin2Eugene and it soon captured the imagination of the entire fanbase. In the end, I think that enthusiasm pays off and Kelvin Banks decides to commit to the Ducks.

Prediction: Oregon

Tyler Mumm (@tmummhoops)

I’m finding it hard to pick against Oregon in this one. They’ve been on an absolute roll along the recruiting trail especially in the state of Texas where they’ve recently picked up commitments from Nicholas Anderson and Cameron Williams.

Kelvin Banks is another talented recruit from the state of Texas and would become Oregon’s highest rated recruit in the class of 2022. He’s an elite offensive lineman that will be a substantial addition wherever he goes.

Now, the safe bet in this one would probably be predicting Banks to stay in state and play for either Texas or Texas A&M.

But, I’m finding it harder and harder to pick against Oregon in this one. The Ducks have been on a roll in the state of Texas, and I think that that should continue with Banks.

Prediction: Oregon

I don’t have a ton of confidence in this prediction, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to pick against Oregon in recruiting battles like this one, and the cryptic tweets from fellow Duck commits are even more reason to think that Oregon could continue its hot streak along the recruiting trail.

Max Torres (@mtorressports)

The Ducks are right in the thick of it for Banks and I don't believe the "post-visit glow" has worn off, despite Oregon getting the third of five official visits. Like the rest of the guys, I also think this decision is likely going to come down to the Aggies and the Ducks.

The momentum behind the Texas A&M program both on the field and on the recruiting trail is legitimate reason to see him choosing to play in College Station. However, the Oregon staff has absolutely blitzed the state of Texas and has Banks' full attention with four recruits from his home state.

Furthermore, I'm not ready to count the staff out on this offensive lineman after beating out Oklahoma and Texas for Cameron Williams earlier this week. The duo of Cristobal and Mirabal is working wonders and I think this will be another example of Oregon outworking its competition.

I think the possibility of being developed into a top offensive lineman, along with the strong relationships he has with the staff will be too much to turn down.

Prediction: Oregon

