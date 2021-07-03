Tuimoloau Ready to Announce Commitment

The 5-star defensive end will choose between Oregon, Ohio State, USC, and Washington.

The Ducks have a chance to create some real fireworks on Independence Day.

JT Tuimoloau, the top remaining player in the 2021 class, will announce his decision tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT, according to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman. He will choose between Oregon, Ohio State, Washington, and USC.

Tuimoloau confirmed the reports on Twitter.

Sunday will be a huge day for the Ducks, as 5-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks will announce his commitment at the same time as Tuimoloau. Banks announced a top eight in March that consisted of Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Banks dropped this tweet Tuesday, potentially hinting at his top five schools.

Tuimoloau is a 5-star defensive end at Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish, Wash. He took official visits to each of his final four schools and canceled his final visit to Alabama in the last weekend of June, effectively making Oregon his final visit.

Tuimoloau enjoyed his stay in Eugene and meeting the coaching staff.

"The trip was great," he told 247 Sports. "We had really good interaction with the staff, and this was an all-around good visit. The people there on the team, the people around the campus — they were very genuinely helpful."

If Tuimoloau commits to the Ducks, he would be the highest-rated recruit in program history.

