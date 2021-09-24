Isaiah Hastings Locks in Oregon Official Visit

Mario Cristobal and his staff will welcome an intriguing defensive talent to Eugene next month.

The Ducks hope to continue their success so far in the 2022 recruiting class when defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings comes to Eugene for an official visit. The Clearwater (Fla.) Acamdey International prep announced the trip Thursday in an update from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.

“I set up one with Oregon, October 15,” Hastings said.

The weekend of Hastings' trip will fall on Oregon's Pac-12 north clash with the California Golden Bears, who are 1-2 and face Washington this weekend. This visit comes after being two trips to see the in-state Florida Gators, with the most recent being on September 18 for their close loss to Alabama.

This trip out west will be his first visit to Eugene following Oregon’s offer that was given at the end of July. The defensive lineman is listed at an imposing 6’4” and 290 pounds.

Although he hasn’t officially set a date with Alabama and Georgia, it seems likely that he'll end up visiting the nation's top two programs after saying both teams are "up there for sure." Staying in the SEC, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin visited Hastings at his high school earlier this week.

Hastings gained the attention of top-programs when he went to The Mercer Mega Camp this summer. During this six-day camp, he was one of the most dominant performers. After competing, he was approached by countless schools.

Hastings has been able to impress college recruiters with his dominant high school performances and throughout just this season, he has amassed 18 tackles. Of those 18, three of them were sacks, and seven were for loss.

Mario Cristobal and the rest of the Ducks' recruiting staff will hope that a rocking Autzen will help to steer Hastings toward the program. Despite his recent recruiting moemntum, he remains calm under all the pressure.

“There’s no real timeline for when I’m going to commit, it’s just about when I feel it,” he said.

Oregon is one of just eight schools that cracked his top list, released in August. The other seven teams were Florida, Miami, Michigan, West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana and Toledo.

The Toronto native still has plenty of time to weigh his options before making a final commitment.

