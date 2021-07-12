LB Jaylen Sneed Announces College Decision

The South Carolina outside linebacker's decision came down to the two schools he took official visits to — Notre Dame and Oregon.

4-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed has committed to Notre Dame. He announced the decision from his high school, Hilton Head High School in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

His high school coach, BJ Payne, posted a video of Sneed donning Notre Dame gear.

Sneed, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, is a consensus top 100 player who received 36 offers. He only took two official visits in June — Oregon and Notre Dame.

Sneed chose Notre Dame over Oregon, but he previously worked from a top five list that included Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

The Irish were considered the frontrunner for most of Sneed's recruitment, but the Ducks became a serious contender following his junior season and his trip to Eugene. Ultimately, Sneed chose Notre Dame, which holds the No. 2 class in SI All-American's top 25 rankings.

With the addition of Sneed, the Irish have loaded up on elite linebackers, a position class that is arguably untouchable among the rest of the country. He joins Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Joshua Burnham, and Nolan Ziegler as the talented group coming to South Bend in 2022.

The Ducks ended June on a high note, reeling in Alabama linebacker TJ Dudley despite multiple offers from SEC programs. Mario Cristobal and his staff still have their eyes on several top linebackers, including Harold Perkins, Sebastian Cheeks, and Robby Snelling, who was on campus in June and could make a big impact in Eugene, doubling as a baseball recruit for Mark Wasikowski.

