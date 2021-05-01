JUCO Guard Places Oregon in Top Group

Dana Altman is busy on the recruiting trail building his team for the 2021 season.

Dana Altman and the Oregon Men’s basketball program are looking to reload this offseason after the departures of major contributors in Eugene Omoruyi, LJ Figueroa, and Chris Duarte, among others from this year's Sweet 16 group.

One of the program’s major focuses is replacing the points and minutes at guard that are departing from this year’s squad. Per usual, Altman is closely monitoring the transfer portal and has already made one addition in former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon.

Among the Ducks’ next targets is JUCO shooting guard Rivaldo Soares from South Plains College in Texas. He is originally from Boston, Massachusetts.

On Friday the 6-foot-6-inch basketball recruit placed Oregon his top six. The other programs to make the cut were DePaul, Florida, Oklahoma State, San Diego State and St. John's.

Soares is the type of talented scorer the Ducks could use. He averaged 15.2 points and did so relatively efficiently, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

Soares also added 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, along with just under a block and a steal per game in 20 games this season.

This year his team finished 18-3, going 12-1 in conference. Soares was the Texans' best player and led the team in both scoring and minutes played.

The Ducks still have a few scholarship spots left to fill before the 2021-22 season starts, so keep checking Ducks Digest for more developments on Soares and other targets as the offseason progresses.

