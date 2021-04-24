Dana Altman Lands First Transfer of the Offseason

Dana Altman has secured a significant commitment to help build his 2021 roster.

Former Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon has committed to Oregon.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

As a sophomore in Norman in 2020, the 6'2", 198-pound Harmon played in 25 games and averaged 12.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and had 51 total assists. Harmon shot 33% from 3-point land and 47.7% overall from the floor during the Sooners' 16-11 season.

He proved to be a capable defender as well, snatching 27 steals last season and had his best game against the rival Oklahoma State Cowboys, scoring 23 points.

De'Vion Harmon (11) shoots over potential No. 1 overall 2021 NBA Draft Pick Cade Cunningham (2) on February 27, 2021 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to his time at Oklahoma, Harmon was a high 4-star (0.9814 on 247Sports Composite) prospect, ranked the No. 47 overall player in the 2019 class and a top five point guard.

The Plano, Texas native will be immediately eligible upon arriving in Eugene. This is due to a recent NCAA transfer rule that passed, which allows players immediate eligibility after their first transfer.

He will have three years of eligibility at Oregon. Harmon had previously declared for the NBA Draft but did not hire an agent, allowing him to maintain his college eligibility.

This commitment can likely be attributed to new hire Chris Crutchfield, who coached at Oklahoma for eight seasons (2011-2019). Harmon is a huge addition, as the Ducks have seen two players transfer this offseason, on top of at least three upperclassmen departures (Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, LJ Figueroa).

He will Will Richardson in the back court and try to form a dependable scoring duo for the Ducks.

Eric Williams Jr. also recently announced that he will be testing NBA Draft waters, which would add to the list of starters that departed after last season.

