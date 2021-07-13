Wooten: "When I got there I felt it instantly"

The Ducks continue to add big bodies on the front lines to win the battle at the line of scrimmage.

The Ducks got off to a strong start in the month of July when they secured a verbal commitment from 2022 OL Michael Wooten from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. He was on campus in June for an official visit and narrowed his suitors to Oregon and Colorado before pledging to the Ducks.

Ducks Digest caught up with him to break down his decision.

"I felt like Oregon was just the place to be," Wooten said of why he chose the Ducks. "Their coaching staff, they are very genuine people. They really want you to play for them if they're recruiting you that hard. I wouldn't see myself playing anywhere else."

"Since they offered me back in February they literally texted me every day. Call me, text me, (they) kept in touch one way or another. That was a big part of it."

Karl Dorrell and the Colorado staff laid out a plan for Wooten to arrive and compete for snaps, but once again the relationships built with the Ducks' coaching staff proved to be what separated them from the Buffaloes.

"I feel like I could just feel the connection between us," he told Ducks Digest. "When I went there it was a whole different vibe. Over the phone it was the same vibe, but when I got there I saw it was the place for me. When I got there I felt it instantly."

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Wooten spends most of his time barreling over defenders from the left tackle spot for Sierra Canyon, but is open to moving around the offensive line at the next level.

"I feel like I'll play wherever they need me to, but hopefully tackle. If they need me to move inside I can do that for them," he said of where he projects fitting in the Oregon offense. "I'm working on my body, trying to get bigger, faster, more athletic, quicker, stronger."

Wooten is another recruit that is excited to team up with the dominant duo of Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal to mow over Pac-12 competition.

"That's my guy. That’s really a big reason why I'm going there," Wooten said of his relationship with Mario Cristobal. "Him and Coach Mirabal-- great vibe, he's a real laid back dude. He’s gonna shoot straight with you. I feel like he matched my energy a lot. I connected with him very well."

"Coach Mirabal, he's a great dude. He's a funny guy, caring guy. He'll stick his neck out for you. Them two being the coaches there as an offensive line, I feel like that'll be a great fit for me."

Now that his decision is made, he'll be able to focus on what lies ahead in his senior season.

"It's a breath of fresh air. I don't have to think about top schools, who's recruiting me the hardest. I can go out and just work now. Work towards my season and worry about Sierra Canyon."

Wooten isn't sure if he'll sign or enroll early but said that he's working towards that and it would "be a good thing."

