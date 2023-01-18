Kamar Mothudi Talks Oregon Offer, Latest in Recruitment

2024 Studio City (Calif.) Campbell Hall prospect Kamar Mothudi is one of the most versatile players you'll find in Southern California.

As a junior in 2022 he led the Gold Coast league in tackles while also rushing for more than 1,300 yards. At 6'3" and 220 pounds, he's a unique blend of size and speed.

He shinned at the National Combine in San Antonio during Adidas All-American Bowl weekend and landed an offer from the Ducks. Mothudi took some time to speak with Ducks Digest about the offer and the latest developments in his recruitment.

Q: What recent trips have you been able to take and do you want to take?

Mothudi: "The most recent trip I've been able to take was Cal back in November. I'm hoping to get up to Washington for their Junior Day coming up and then hopefully Oregon in the first two weeks of March. You could also add Arizona. I'm trying to get up there too in the spring."

Q: What schools are you hearing from the most?

Mothudi: "Definitely Washington and Oregon. I actually just got off the phone with Coach Long earlier today."

READ MORE: Full 2023 Oregon Football schedule released

Q: What's the conversation been like with Coach Long?

Mothudi: "Coach Lock (Carlos Locklyn) was the first one to reach out and start recruiting me from Oregon, but I got to talk to Coach Long. We were just kind of introducing ourselves and talking to me about where he's been, him in the football world and kind of establishing our relationship."

Q: What's your decision timeline look like?

Mothudi: "I'm in no rush. I would try to do that probably by the first signing day, so that's December I think."

Q: What was your reaction to getting the Oregon offer?

Mothudi: "I was hyped. I almost started running around campus. I was so excited and then I got to talk to him (Coach Locklyn) and make it official. I was like 'oh my gosh', like Oregon. Yes. Let's go."

Q: What stands out the most to you about Oregon?

Mothudi: "Definitely the resume of the coaches. That was one of the things me and Coach Long talked about. It runs deep. It's a lot of great football minds out there. So I know that if I choose to go there that the coaching that I'm getting is putting me on the right track."

Q: What do you think about the direction of the Oregon program right now?

Mothudi: "I honestly think Oregon is headed towards a great place. I really think they're probably gonna be a top-ten team next season. So I think the direction Oregon is headed is looking pretty bright, looking great."

Q: Wanted to get some of your thoughts on Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning?

Mothudi: "His resume, it's crazy. I would be honored to be able to be under a coach of his caliber with his type of knowledge. That would be amazing."

Q: What are you looking for in your school of choice?

Mothudi: "The main things I'm thinking about when I'm making my decision is coaching. We already know Oregon has that. Life after football--I love the game but at some point I'm gonna have to stop playing, so I want to make sure that when that time comes I can be successful then. As well as kind of location. My family is from L.A. so Oregon's not too far. How much does a program translate to the NFL, how ready does their program make me for the NFL? So coaching, developing for the NFL, location, and life after football. Those are the main few things."

READ MORE: 2024 LB Justin Williams closing in on college commitment

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE