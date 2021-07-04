BREAKING: Kelvin Banks Commits to Oregon

Oregon just landed one of the top players in the entire country for 2022.

5-star OL Kelvin Banks has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Banks chose Oregon over a final five of Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and LSU. He holds 24 scholarship offers and took official visits to each of his finalists in the month of June, with the Aggies getting the final official visit.

Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal were the lead recruiters for the Ducks in their pursuit of the Houston native, who told Ducks Digest that he speaks with Cristobal every day. That consistent communication certainly left a strong impression on the Texas offensive lineman.

"Everyday. (They're) Texting me or calling me. It's good to see that they care and that they want me to be a part of their program," Banks said of the Oregon staff.

"Who wouldn't want to go to a school where the head coach is an O-line guy? You know you’ll get taken care of. I feel like that’ll be pretty good," Banks said.

The Texas pipeline also likely played a factor, as the Ducks had four players committed to Oregon from his home state in WR Stephon Johnson, S Landon Hullaby, OL Cameron Williams, and most recently WR Nicholas Anderson.

The pipeline to the Lone Star State has exploded with the addition of Banks, and Oregon now has four offensive linemen in the fold for 2022, including Michael Wooten from Sierra Canyon and Percy Lewis from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

