Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

DL Khurtiss Perry Includes Oregon in Top 10

The Ducks are the only West Coast finalist on the list for the Montgomery, Ala., prospect.
Author:

4-star 2022 defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry has revealed his top 10 schools, and Oregon has made the cut. His list also included Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Texas, UCF, and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman shared his list on Twitter.

Perry lines up at defensive end and tackle at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Ala., and has an offer sheet that contains more than 30 offers. He made two in-state visits in June to Alabama and Auburn, as well as to Ohio State and UCF.

Defensive line, particularly in the middle, is a position of need for the Ducks, who have pledges from Gracen Halton, Emar'rion Winston, and Sir Mells. The Ducks have picked up their fair share of commits from Alabama in TJ Dudley from Montgomery and Tanner Bailey from Gordo, but you can bet that the Ducks won't be bashful in trying to steal another elite talent from SEC country.

It is quite the feat that Oregon is a top contender for yet another Alabama prospect, seeing as how the Ducks are the only West Coast team on Perry's list. In fact, the closest school to Oregon on his list is Texas, which is just over 2,000 miles away.

Perry committed to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, where he will meet Oregon commits Kelvin Banks, Trejon Williams, and Dave Iuli. Perhaps if Perry is uncommitted at the time of the game in mid-January, the Ducks trio will partake in some peer recruiting to bring the Montgomery native to Eugene.

More from Ducks Digest

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Khurtiss Perry.jfif
Play
Recruiting

2022 DL Khurtiss Perry Places Oregon in Top 10

The Ducks are once again a contender for a top prospect in Alabama.

Hot Clicks Trio Split
Play
News

Hot Clicks: The top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

It was another big week for the Ducks across multiple sports.

Ephesians Prysock
Play
Recruiting

Talented Southern California CB Set to Take Oregon Official Visit

Ephesians Prysock is one of the top players in California and fills a need for the Ducks.

Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Ephesians Prysock Set to Take Oregon Visit

How ESPN's FPI Forecasts Oregon's Playoff Chances

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

More Ducks

Khurtiss Perry.jfif
Recruiting

2022 DL Khurtiss Perry Places Oregon in Top 10

Hot Clicks Trio Split
News

Hot Clicks: The top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Ephesians Prysock
Recruiting

Talented Southern California CB Set to Take Oregon Official Visit

Troy Franklin 2021 Spring Game
Football

Ducks Setting the Standard for the Pac-12 in 2021

Ducks Digest Podcast Art
Recruiting

PODCAST: Analyzing Dave Iuli's Commitment to Oregon

Iuli Cristobal Throw O
Recruiting

Wrapped up at O-Line?

Dave Iuli Oregon Commitment Cropped
Recruiting

THE FLOCK GROWS: Dave Iuli Commits to Oregon

Daylen Everette Clemson
Recruiting

Oregon CB Target Daylen Everette Commits to Clemson