2022 DL Khurtiss Perry Places Oregon in Top 10

DL Khurtiss Perry Includes Oregon in Top 10
4-star 2022 defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry has revealed his top 10 schools, and Oregon has made the cut. His list also included Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Texas, UCF, and Michigan.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman shared his list on Twitter.
Perry lines up at defensive end and tackle at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Ala., and has an offer sheet that contains more than 30 offers. He made two in-state visits in June to Alabama and Auburn, as well as to Ohio State and UCF.
Defensive line, particularly in the middle, is a position of need for the Ducks, who have pledges from Gracen Halton, Emar'rion Winston, and Sir Mells. The Ducks have picked up their fair share of commits from Alabama in TJ Dudley from Montgomery and Tanner Bailey from Gordo, but you can bet that the Ducks won't be bashful in trying to steal another elite talent from SEC country.
It is quite the feat that Oregon is a top contender for yet another Alabama prospect, seeing as how the Ducks are the only West Coast team on Perry's list. In fact, the closest school to Oregon on his list is Texas, which is just over 2,000 miles away.
Perry committed to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, where he will meet Oregon commits Kelvin Banks, Trejon Williams, and Dave Iuli. Perhaps if Perry is uncommitted at the time of the game in mid-January, the Ducks trio will partake in some peer recruiting to bring the Montgomery native to Eugene.
