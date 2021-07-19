Hot Clicks: The top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

It's been another busy week for the Ducks across multiple sports.

Recruiting is in full swing and fall camp is right around the corner.

We saw two new football recruits pledge to Oregon for 2022 and got tons of updates on other priority recruits. Mario Cristobal looks like he might be closing in on a pair of big coaching hires and we saw multiple Ducks selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Let's take a look back at the week that was in Oregon's sports.

Dave Iuli

Iuli committed to Oregon Saturday, picking the Ducks over USC in another Pac-12 recruiting battle. He gives Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal versatility in a glass that is loaded with offensive tackles.

He says he wants to start as a freshman and plans on being another Penei Sewell for the Ducks.

Read more: Dave Iuli details Oregon commitment

Isaiah Sategna

What's that you say? Oregon went 2/2 over USC?

Sategna visited Oregon last month as a Texas A&M commit, but fell in love with the Ducks and decided to open up his recruitment. Shortly thereafter he took a surprise visit to USC and quickly narrowed his choices to the Ducks and the Trojans.

A wealth of opportunities, chief among them the chance to get developed by Bryan McClendon helped seal the deal.

We had this recruitment covered from the jump, with stories on his official visits, his commitment, and a Ducks Digest exclusive video interview.

Isaiah Sategna breaks down recruitment, what's next for him with football and track

Torres' Take: Why Isaiah Sategna is the wide receiver Oregon needs

Cameron Williams

Williams gives Oregon another massive body along the offensive line, but also an inroad into one of the most talented high school programs in the country--something to monitor as the Ducks pulled the trigger and offered Williams' teammate Omari Abor. It's pretty late for Oregon to get involved, but that hasn't stopped the Ducks in the past.

Williams detailed how Oregon won out over big names like Texas and Oklahoma.

Read more: Cameron Williams talks Texas pipeline, Oregon commitment

Michael Wooten

The Ducks continued their push into Southern California with the commitment of Wooten. He may not have an extensive offer sheet but throw on his film and it's nearly impossible to not see the upside.

Read more: Michael Wooten breaks down committing to Oregon over Colorado

Tetairoa McMillan

Oregon is quickly filling up at wide receiver this summer following the commitments of Nicholas Anderson and Isaiah Sategna, but the Ducks aren't done. One of the biggest targets left on the board is McMillan, who was named MVP of The Opening, a national recruiting event comprised of the best high school talent out there.

I traveled to Los Angeles to cover the event and caught up with him to talk about his recruitment, which is down to Oregon, USC and Arizona. Spoiler: he REALLY likes the Ducks.

Read more: Q&A with Oregon WR target Tetairoa McMillan

Zeke Berry

Berry is another target I saw in action in Los Angeles and man, this kid can flat out play. Line him up at receiver or defensive back and he's going to make an impact. He was snagging interceptions and reeling in tipped passes for touchdowns as a receiver.

Despite a busy June taking trips to multiple Pac-12 schools, he hasn't been on campus in Eugene yet, but that is set to change, and the Ducks have some time to turn up the heat, as he's not set to announce his commitment until after his senior year.

Read more: Berry Plans to Visit Oregon

Robby Snelling

One of the prospects I'd wager could be next in line to commit to Oregon, Snelling was on campus in June and also checked out Arizona. Our Dylan Reubenking spoke with him to see what's changed in the time since his visit and if he's still feeling the love from Oregon.

Read more: Schools starting to stand out for Robby Snelling

Ephesians Prysock

Just like we saw with Sategna and Iuli, the Ducks could be in the midst of another battle against USC for a top cornerback from Southern California. A lengthier DB prospect, Prysock has taken visits to Ohio State and USC this summer but tells me he plans on taking one of his remaining official visits to Oregon.

Read more: Talented Southern California DB Ephesians Prysock plans to take official visit to Oregon

Jurrion Dickey

Dickey is one of the most talented wide receivers on the West Coast in 2023. This was an offer I'd been waiting for Oregon to make for a bit, especially since he attends the same school (Valley Christian) where Oregon found do-it-all wide receiver Byron Marshall. I think this offer is a game changer for Dickey and it's good the Ducks got in earlier because he's only going to see bigger schools come calling.

Read more: Jurrion Dickey talks Oregon offers, accomplishing childhood goal

Fresno State Previews

The season-opener is less than two months away, but feels right on the doorstep with fall camp set to begin early next month. Fresno State isn't an opponent the Ducks should take lightly, returning a strong pass rush and some underrated offensive weapons.

Read more: Oregon vs. Fresno State defensive preview

Read more: Oregon vs. Fresno State offensive preview

New coaching hires? (Both unconfirmed by Oregonn)

Nick Toth

Reports surfaced this week that Oregon has hired the former UCF Special Teams Coordinator. He's worked with DeRuyter before at multiple stops and could be just what the doctor ordered to coach up the Ducks' youth at outside linebacker.

*FWIW: Toth has changed his Twitter profile to reflect the move to Eugene*

Read more: REPORT-Mario Cristobal makes defensive hire

Jimmy Brumbaugh

This hire really caught peoples' attention due to Brumbaugh's heavy ties to the SEC both as a coach and a player. If this hire is legit, Cristobal will have brought in another high-level assistant with national championship pedigree that can impact his program in a variety of ways.

Read more: RUMOR-Oregon set to hire defensive analyst

The Debut of the Ducks Digest Podcast

This isn't really a story but I'm very excited to break through into the Podcasting scene. We already have three episodes and are primarily on Spotify, but plan to break through into other podcasting platforms. Our latest pod takes a deep dive into Dave Iuli's commitment and breaks down his game.

WATCH/LISTEN: Analyzing Dave Iuli's commitment to Oregon

MLB Draft

The Ducks carried their momentum over from the 2021 season and saw four players take their game to the highest level. Oregon slugger Kenyon Yovan also signed with the Angels.

Read more: Oregon Ducks see heavy presence in MLB Draft

