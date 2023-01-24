Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are hard at work on the recruiting trail.

After signing the nation's No. 11 recruiting class (according to 247Sports) in 2023 during the early signing period, the staff is still working to add some big names to their haul like cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and the nation's top athlete, Nyckoles Harbor, who will take his official visit to Oregon this weekend.

Over the weekend, numerous recruits made the trip out to Eugene to get a closer look at what Dan Lanning is building with Oregon Football.

Although the weekend hasn't resulted in any commitments, multiple high-priority targets from the 2024 class were on campus including Long Beach (Calif.) Poly linebacker Dylan Williams, Melissa (Tex.) defensive lineman Nigel Smith and former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson.

Recruits have started to share their photos from what looked like an eventful weekend.

2023 Oregon LB signee Jerry Mixon (San Francis, CA)

247Sports Composite rating: 3-star (0.8728)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 759 Natl., No. 64 LB, No. 64 in CA

2024 OL commit Fox Crader (Vancouver, WA)

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8915)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 353 Natl., No. 26 OT, No. 7 in WA

2024 QB Michael Van Buren (Baltimore, MD)

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9488)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 103 Natl., No. 8 QB, No. 3 in MD

2024 S Xavier Filsaime (McKinney, TX)

-247Sports Composite rating: 4-star (0.9625)

-247Sports Composite ranking: No.69 Natl., No. 7 CB, No. 9 in TX

2024 RB DeJuan Williams (Baltimore, MD)

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9014)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 298 nationally, No. 25 RB, No. 9 in MD

2024 DE/OLB Deshawn Warner (Goodyear, AZ)

-247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8400)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 645 Natl., No. 45 EDGE, No. 11 AZ

2024 CB Ify Obidegwu (Baltimore, MD)

-247Sports Composite Rating: (0.9346)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 159 Natl., No. 16 CB, No. 6 in MD

2024 DL Williams Nwaneri (Lees Summit, MO)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Five-star (0.9896)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 17 Natl., No. 3 DL, No. 2 in MO

The Ducks now head into the final recruiting weekend prior to entering a quiet period.

Oregon has four commitments in the 2024 recruiting class including wide receivers Jordan Anderson, Tyseer Denmark, offensive lineman Fox Crader and tight end A.J. Pugliano.

