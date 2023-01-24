Linebacker is a position of need for the Oregon Ducks in 2024 and the coaching staff has tabbed Dylan Williams a major priority this recruiting cycle.

He took his third trip to Eugene over the weekend and spoke with Ducks Digest.

"Really just to understand concepts and just get a chance to chop up ball with Coach Jake Long and Coach Tosh Lupoi," Williams said of why he took the trip. "Less of a recruitment visit and more of just understanding ball and just going to learn things, pick up things from them."

During the trip he got to break down his film with the coaching staff, sit in on player meetings and enjoy some local food spots like LaMichael James' new Killer Burger location in Eugene and the Original Pancake House.

The visit to learn from the coaching staff rather than one with an emphasis on recruiting was the first of its kind for the Southern California standout.

"That was my first time really just going to talk ball and really just soak in as much knowledge as I could. Really a great weekend for that."

Seeing that he's been to Eugene numerous times, the visit gave him a chance to enjoy the nature and scenery the city has to offer, which was a major highlight.

"I love everything about Eugene. The facilities. The scenery," he said. "Being a kid from L.A. we don't really have too much of that so getting to see the outdoors and everything around for sure."

Dylan Williams poses on the Oregon Harley during a trip to Eugene. Dylan Williams/Oregon Athletics

Dylan Williams poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon. Dylan Williams/Oregon Athletics

Dylan Williams poses with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Dylan Williams/Oregon Athletics

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound prep has developed relationships with Jake Long, Dan Lanning and Rashad Wadood, but one relationship has made Oregon's approach different from that of any school that's recruited him.

"Just getting real close with Coach Tosh Lupoi," Williams told Ducks Digest. "He's a real down-to-earth guy. He's one of the realest out there. He's one of the best to do it coach Tosh, for sure."

Relationships are a key reason the Ducks have put themselves sitting in a great spot with Williams.

"Oregon's a top school for me for sure. I know it checks off a lot of the boxes that I'm looking for and I'll get developed very well there and just become a better player there."

Aside from Oregon, Williams has seen his recruitment take off lately, with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and Colorado all coming this month alone.

"My recruitment is really starting to blow up right now. I'm just really taking my time with my recruitment, weighing out all my options and hearing everyone out and giving everyone a chance."

As we make our way through the winter and spring months Williams is playing 7on7 ball with Premium Sports LA and working on speed training.

With so many schools pursuing him, he's been fairly busy traveling with recent trips to Oregon as well as UCLA. But he's also got some trips in the works for the near future.

"I'll be up at Washington this Friday," Williams said. "I plan on getting down to Miami really soon and Colorado, they've been on me heavily. I'm supposed to be getting up to SC again too as well. Alabama's also in the works ASAP."

The class of 2024 is now a main focus for coaching staffs across the country and Williams updated his decision timeline.

"Probably at the end of my senior season," he said. "As of right now I'm really taking my time. Maybe commit at an All-American game, maybe something like that on TV. I am on track to graduate early so I'll be an early enrollee in class in January."

