WATCH: Oregon Target Nyckoles Harbor Runs Blazing Track Times Ahead of Official Visit

Harbor is one of the fastest players in the country and is slated to be in Eugene for a visit this weekend.
A majority of Oregon Football's 2023 recruiting class is already enrolled and on campus, but Dan Lanning is still looking to add some talent ahead of the Feb. 1 signing day.

One of the names at the very top of his big board is Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll ATH Nyckoles Harbor. He shined as a two-way standout during his high school career, playing both as a wide receiver/tight end hybrid and edge rusher.

He's a name that's been closely linked to Oregon of late seeing that he's taking his final official visit to Eugene this weekend before making his college decision.

This past weekend he was out in Lubbock, Texas with some of the fastest high school athletes in the country to participate in the Under Armour High School classic.

He posted times of 6.64 seconds in the 60 meters and 20.76 in the 200 meters.

Oregon's 2023 class boasts plenty of speed already with players like cornerback signee Daylen Austin, who was also at this event, as well as early enrollee cornerback Cole Martin, who was one of the fastest players in Arizona this past season. The Ducks are also one of five schools still in the running for Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, another recruit with next-level track speed who will announce his college commitment on Feb. 1. 

These videos of Harbor help explain why he's been tabbed as one of the "freakiest" athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. Most athletes that are 6'5" and 225 pounds don't move like Harbor, which is part of the reason Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pushing so hard.

Oregon's head coach is going up against the likes of Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland for the top athlete in the country and the Ducks will be in Washington D.C. for an in-home visit Monday night according to 247sports' Steve Wiltfong.

The Ducks are a late contender in this recruitment, but it's not over until players arrive and enroll at their school of choice.

