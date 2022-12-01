Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Defensive End Bradyn Swinson to Enter Transfer Portal

Bradyn Swinson signed with Oregon in 2020 and appeared in 12 games during the 2022 season.
The transfer portal movement continues in Eugene. 

Oregon Ducks defensive Bradyn Swinson will enter the transfer portal, a source close to the program told Ducks Digest. The news was first reported by the Oregonian's James Crepea.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Bradyn Swinson sacks Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud during the 2021 season.

Swinson is the fifth Oregon player to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receivers Seven McGee and Dont'e Thornton, as well as running back Byron Cardwell and quarterback Jay Butterfield

READ MORE: Dan Lanning heading to Detroit to visit Oregon QB commit Dante Moore

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound defensive end signed with the Ducks as a three-star (0.8776 per the 247Sports Composite) recruit from Douglasville (Ga.) Chapel Hill High School. The same system ranked him as the No. 509 player nationally, the No. 20 strong-side defensive end and the No. 55 player in Georgia.

Swinson appeared in 12 games for Oregon in 2022, registering eight total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. It looked like he was set for a larger role following the 2021 season, but he spent most of the season playing behind outside linebackers DJ Johnson and Mase Funa.

The Ducks are bringing in a lot of talent along the front seven in the 2023 recruiting class, specifically Jaeden Moore (Visalia, CA), Teitum Tuioti (Eugene, OR) and Blake Purchase (Englewood, CO). New defensive line commit Johnny Bowens (Converse, TX) also has some versatility to move around the defensive line.

He'll have two years of eligibility remaining at his school of choice.

READ MORE: Oregon Ducks transfer portal tracker

