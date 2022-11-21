text

When it comes to offensive line recruiting for Oregon, it's no secret the Ducks are on a tear. Within the last two months they've landed five commitments along the offensive line--and we shouldn't be surprised.

The Ducks' offensive line has been stellar all season and Adrian Klemm is one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12. Most fans have their eyes on Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor after his official visit for the Washington game, but Lakeland (Fla.) High school offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson is a newer name to track after an Oregon visit this weekend.

He spoke with Ducks Digest about the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

This weekend's visit to Oregon was Wilson's first time in Eugene. He made the trip across the country with his coaches, friends and some family despite still being in the playoffs with his high school team, which shows how strong his interest is.

"It was surprisingly still exciting and very live even though it was super cold, which I'm pretty sure they're used to up there," Wilson said of the atmosphere at Oregon. "But it was really exciting and live. Just a phenomenal place to be."

During the trip he got to spend time with nearly the entire staff, but highlighted his time with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

"He's just a real straightforward dude. Real hardworking dude--you can tell that by the way he acts," Wilson said. "He just gets straight to the point as a coach and I really like that a lot about him."

As for his peers, he got to spend time with offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli and talk about what it's like at Oregon.

"When you go to Eugene it's really nothing but football and school. It's really no distractions. So it's really a school to focus at."

The Florida product is looking for just that at his school of choice.

Having had some time to reflect on the trip he noted some main takeaways.

"The environment, the people, the fans, the town. It was just a very good place to be."

With 19 reported offers, schools are working to stand out from the rest. What makes Oregon different?

"I think it's my relationship with Coach Klemm," Wilson said. "And then me going up there to see Oregon by itself, that just like boosted it ten times more. It's just a nice place. The facilities, all that."

His high school career is winding down. Once that wraps up he'll be going all-in on the recruiting process as he eyes a commitment next next month as an early enrollee.

He has two official viists on the horizon between now and his commitment.

"I got Oregon coming up in December and North Carolina in December as well," he said of his visit itinerary. "December 9 for North Carolina and probably the week after for Oregon."

He's hearing the most from a select group of schools as he closes in on a commitment.

"Oregon, North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State, FSU."

Once he makes his commitment next month, Wilson will enroll early at his school of choice.

Torres' Take

Wilson is a bit of late riser on the recruiting trail, but I like that Oregon is involved here. Something that shouldn't be under-valued is him taking a trip all the way across the country on his own dime while his team is still in the playoffs--mainly because that shows strong interest. The staff will also be getting him back on campus for an official visit in what may end up being the last trip he takes before making his commitment.

I'm not sure I'd say he projects as an instant-type of player, but he's got plenty of physicality and he sure knows how to finish blocks.

