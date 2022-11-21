2024 Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen High School offensive tackle Fox Crader has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment over social media Monday morning.

Crader was on campus in Eugene over the weekend yet another unofficial visit when the Ducks played Utah. He has been to every Oregon home game this year.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman chose the Ducks over offers from Miami, USC and Washington among others.

He's the second commit in Oregon's 2024 recruiting class, joining in-state tight end A.J. Pugliano from North Medford.

Prior to announcing his pledge, Crader was excited about just about every aspect of the Ducks program under Dan Lanning.

"If I was playing at Oregon I would be playing with a bunch of high-rated guys and great football players," Crader said in an October interview with Ducks Digest. "The staff and everybody they're new and I like what they got going on over there. Just really everything from top to bottom.

Crader is the fifth offensive linemen to commit to the Ducks since the start of October, with Fullerton College's Georga Silva being the most recent.

The Ducks are still pursuing some big names along the offensive line in the 2023 class. With the early signing period nearing next month, two names worth watching at Spencer Fano out of Provo (UT) Timpview High School and Kadyn Proctor from Des Moines (IA) Southeast Polk High School.

Proctor visited Oregon for the Washington game and Adrian Klemm flew to Iowa last Friday to see him capture another state title.

