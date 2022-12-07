Kodi DeCambra Talks Oregon, Recruiting Efforts With the Ducks

Every year Oregon explores the country in search of recruits that can help them take the next level. One school they've prioritized lately is Bishop Gorman, a national powerhouse in Las Vegas.

Ducks Digest was in Nevada to check in one of the Gaels' top players and Oregon safety commit Kodi DeCambra.

DeCambra helped lead the Gaels to a 13-1 record and reflected on his senior season.

"It was a fun last ride, he said. "We still got one more game playing in the Geico Bowl in two weeks. I really enjoyed it."

The Ducks are getting a physical safety that has a strong feel for the game.

"I pride myself on physicality, effort and then smartness--IQ and stuff like that," DeCambra said of his style. "I would say my strengths would be covering sideline-to-sideline in the backfield, just tracking the ball wherever it is."

Oregon will lose veterans like Bennett Williams following this season and the Hawaii native projects as a ballhawk in the secondary.

"Our talks we've had here and there have been more of free safety, roaming the field, being able to cover man-to-man," he said of his fit at Oregon. "Pretty much doing it all in the free safety spot."

READ MORE: CB Jahlil Florence locked in with Oregon

The nation's No. 30 safety (per 247Sports Composite) reflected on his decision to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks back in May.

"The ultimate reason was--it wasn't because of just football and school. It was how everyone there is like a family. It's like a brotherhood. It's just like how we are here at school. I feel like I'll be able to fit in well. I'll be able to adapt, change well when I get there."

Now that he's locked in with Oregon he's been able to think about what it meant to get recruited by the Ducks.

"It was really a dream come true. Having the fact that they see me, they wanted to reach out to me and they wanted me. It was really something special," he said. "The Oregon Ducks have been a dream school of mine and to be able to finally achieve that dream and be able to live that dream is something special to me."

The Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3, going 7-2 in Pac-12 play. Ahead of his arrival in Eugene the defensive back is excited about what's in store with the coaching staff.

"It's been a good season," DeCambra said of what he's seen from the Ducks. "Little hiccups here and there but that's what you expect when you play against good teams in the Pac-12. I see a whole lot of potential with this new coaching staff under Coach Lanning. He's heading in the right direction. He's gonna take us recruits in the right direction to where we wanna go."

INTEL: Oregon DB target Solomon Davis decommits from Arizona

During his recruitment he's been able to build relationships with a number of other prospects committed to play in the green and yellow.

"All of 'em really. A'mauri (Washington). Caleb (Presley). Ashton (Cozart). Juju (Jurrion Dickey). Cole (Martin). My'Keil (Gardner), Collin (Gill) Tatem (Tuioti), everyone who has now committed."

Getting close with fellow commits has allowed him to kickstart friendships before even enrolling at Oregon.

"It's pretty dope actually. It's kind of like a bigger version of what we have here at Gorman. Being able to connect with your future teammates and all of that. Being able to create a new bond, a new brotherhood, it's cool."

Safety Kodi DeCambra during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon. Kodi DeCambra

DeCambra said schools have backed off recruiting him since he's been committed and he plans on signing with the Ducks during the early signing period. Now it's just a matter of figuring out logistics.

"Right now we're trying to figure out how we're gonna do this Dec. 21 early signing because we won't be in school," he said. "I'm pretty sure they'll be able to open it up to us football players. I've wanted to sign early this whole time ever since I committed."

Enrolling during the winter isn't on the table, but DeCambra said that if he does enroll early it would be in the spring. As one of the long-time commits in Oregon's 2023 class, he's been busy recruiting for the Ducks.

"Right now one of my fellow teammates Trech Kekahuna," DeCambra told Ducks Digest. "He'll actually be coming with me on this official visit I'll be taking next weekend. That's really my main focus right now since he is right here. It's looking pretty good."

READ MORE: Oregon commit Blake Purchase named MaxPreps Colorado player of the year

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE