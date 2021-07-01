Oregon Falls in Latest 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings
A busy month of June saw the Ducks add a pair of commits in the front seven with Nevada defensive lineman Sir Mells and Alabama linebacker TJ Dudley.
Despite two talented additions, the Ducks dropped from the No. 16 spot they opened with in SI All-American's initial 2022 team rankings, a sign of how much recruiting exploded in June.
Dudley's commitment carries the most weight in terms of ranking, and serves as a major blue chip addition for Oregon. He adds to the Ducks' growing pipeline in the Yellowhammer state, joining quarterback commit Tanner Bailey. The pair will no doubt have something to say to Auburn offensive lineman Eston Harris, who placed the Ducks in his top five along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia following his a trip to Eugene.
Dudley spoke with Ducks Digest following his commitment and predicted more talent was on the way saying, "we got a lot coming."
Oregon Falls in Latest SI All-American Team Rankings
Oregon is in the running for a lot of great talent, including OL Michael Wooten, set to announce his decision between the Ducks and Colorado Thursday, as well as Arkansas track star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who is down to a final two of USC and Oregon following visits to both schools and backing off a pledge to Texas A&M.
The Ducks are also right in the heat of a battle for 5-star OL Kelvin Banks from Texas, who is set to announce near the end of July.
USC bolted up to the No. 15 spot after debuting at 24 last month, adding elite defensive lineman Mykel Williams from Georgia. No other Pac-12 schools made the top 25, but UCLA is starting to gain some momentum after landing speedy Stockton (Calif.) wide receiver Jadyn Marshall and Pasadena athlete Mekhi Fox.
You can read the full list of team recruiting rankings here.
