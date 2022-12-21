It came down to the wire.

When Denton (Tex.) Guyer High School safety Peyton Bowen went to put on a hat to signify which school he would be signing with, he first reached for the Notre Dame hat.

That was the expected move, seeing that he'd been committed to the Irish since Jan. 1. But then peeled the Irish hat away from his head and replaced it with a black and pink Oregon hat, signaling that he was flipping his commitment to the Ducks.

Bowen chose Oregon over Notre Dame, but the Oklahoma Sooners also made a strong push for the highly-touted safety.

Rated a five-star (0.9919) prospect by the 247Sports Composite, the same system ranks him the No. 14 player nationally, the No. 2 safety and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Texas.

The Under Armour All-American becomes the new headliner in Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class, which also features dynamic talents like Jurrion Dickey and most recently Matayo Uiagalelei.

Bowen is the second Texan to pledge to Oregon on Wednesday after the Ducks flipped Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor. He joins a class that also holds commitments from wide receiver Ashton Cozart, defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, safety Tyler Turner and defensive lineman Terrance Green--who all hail from the Lone Star State.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class now ranks No. 7 nationally according to 247Sports as Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to assemble a phenomenal close on the first day of the early signing period. Bowen will also reportedly enroll early according to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.

