2023 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday.

Uiagalelei chose Oregon from a final three that also included the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia Bulldogs also entered this recruitment late and were in contention for a late official visit, but that didn't materialize.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect is rated a five-star (0.9851) recruit on the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him the No. 31 player nationally, the No. 5 EDGE and the No. 4 player in California.

Uiagalelei starred as a two-way standout at both edge rusher and tight end for much of his high school career, but he focused more on defense as a senior. He went out with a bang this season as the Braves took home a CIF California open division state championship following a 45-0 win over Serra of San Mateo. The Braves went on to be recognized as national champions, earning a No. 1 national ranking from MaxPreps.

USC and Ohio State had much of the momentum for most of his recruitment, but the Ducks made a strong push late in the recruiting cycle to earn Tosh Lupoi's biggest recruiting win since joining the coaching staff in Eugene. He took numerous visits to Eugene throughout his recruitment and was a priority for the coaching staff from the moment they were assembled by Dan Lanning.

His commitment helps the Ducks address a major need on their roster following the departure of outside linebacker DJ Johnson. He will participate in the Adidas All-American Bowl and then enroll early at Oregon in January.

