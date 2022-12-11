Skip to main content

Oregon Offers to Former UTEP Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Byers

The Ducks are set to lose at least four of their five starting offensive lineman from the 2022 season.
Adrian Klemm ensured that Oregon's offensive line didn't miss a beat between 2021 and 2022.

Now after fielding one of the best offensive lines in the country, the Ducks are set to lose four of their five starting offensive linemen after this season.

The coaching staff is looking for some help in the transfer portal and extended an offer to former UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers on Friday.

Byers signed with the Miners as a member of the 2019 class and redshirted during his first season. He made three starts in 2020 before carving out a significant role last season and being named an All-Conference USA honorable mention. 

READ MORE: 2023 ATH Solomon Davis details latest in recruitment ahead of Oregon official visit

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound offensive lineman played 25 games over the last two seasons and he'll have two years of eligibility at his next school. Since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the Austin, Tex. native has earned scholarship offers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Miami, Memphis and Florida State among others. 

He's currently in Tallahassee for an official visit with Mike Norvell and the Seminoles this weekend. 

Oregon has five offensive linemen committed in the 2023 class and is still trying to flip five-star Iowa offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor. The Ducks have also offered former Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius.

READ MORE: Oregon football recruiting visitor list Dec. 10, 2022 

