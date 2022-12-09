Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are hard at work on the recruiting trail trying to put finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class.

One player they've put a lot of effort into recruiting of late is Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak Athlete Solomon Davis, who will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend.

The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete de-committed from Arizona earlier this week and spoke about what went into that decision.

"After talking with my family and praying about it on continuous occasions we just though it would be the best of interests to kind of take a step back and look at all my options."

Over the last week Davis has hosted coaches from Arizona, Notre Dame and Oregon for in-home visits. That included two visits from cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin as well as a visit from defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and head coach Dan Lanning.

For Davis it was another chance to spend some time with the Oregon head coach, who he met for the first time on an unofficial visit late last month. The Ducks are coming on strong in this recruitment following that trip to the Northwest.

Solomon Davis has emerged as a top recruit the Ducks would like to add to their secondary haul in 2023. Solomon Davis/Oregon Athletics

"Coach Lanning is doing something big at the program. He brought on an amazing staff that came with him. Me and Coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) go way back," Davis told Ducks Digest. "He was he was the first coach that ever offered me when he was at Colorado, and he was also the first coach that I've ever met at the college level. I definitely love the Oregon program."

Oregon has made a habit of recruiting California for defensive backs like Jevon Holland (Bishop O'Dowd '18) and Deommodore Lenoir (Salesian '17). The coaching staff sees an opportunity to mold Davis into another top cornerback.

"Coach Lanning is a big growth and development guy and those are definitely some key things for me in what I want in the college process," Davis said. "They're big guys on technique and developing players on and off the field, which is a big part for me."

The Ducks are in a great spot here, but they aren't the only school that's in pursuit of the talented Southern California product, as the Irish are working to get him out to South Bend for an official visit.

"So far we still don't have a set date," he said. "The plan was for the 16th and 17th but we're still figuring out all the details right now."

He offered some thoughts on what's standing out about Marcus Freeman's program.

"I'm definitely still learning more about that program. Just with the pedigree and the tradition that comes with the Notre Dame program is great," he said. "A big thing for me and a big pride among my household is academics. Notre Dame definitely has some amazing academics along with an amazing staff. I definitely think they'll be doing some good things up there."

Despite just recently opening up his recruitment Davis envisions himself wrapping things up rather quickly and enrolling early at his school of choice.

"As of right now the plan is to publicly announce wherever I'll be going on the 21st. The first day of signing day."

