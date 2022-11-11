Oregon recruiting is in a crucial month on the recruiting calendar.

The Ducks may boast the top 2023 recruiting class in the Pac-12, but they aren't done yet. And neither are other schools who are trying to flip some of their prized recruits.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and the rest of the staff are bringing in a very impressive group of visitors for this weekend's rivalry game against the No. 25 Washington Huskies.

We will continue to update this list as Ducks Digest confirms more names.

2023

-DL David Hicks (Katy, TX)

Committed to Texas A&M

-LB Daymion Sanford (Katy, TX)

Committed to Texas A&M

-RB Dante Dowell (Picayune, MS)

Committed to Oregon

-DL Caleb Bryant (Vicksburg, MS)

Former Utah Commit

-CB Cole Martin

Committed to Oregon

-DL A'marui Washington (Chandler, AZ)

Committed to Oregon

-DL My'Keil Gardner (Peoria, AZ)

Committed to Oregon

2024

-DL Elijah Rushing (Tucson, AZ)

No. 2 player in Arizona

-WR Jordan Anderson (Long Beach, CA)

Recently placed Oregon in top 11

-ATH Kobe Boykin (Orange, CA)

Committed to Utah

-S Dakoda Fields (Gardena, CA)

-OL Isendre 'Papa' Ahfua (Seattle, WA)

-RB Jason Brown (Seattle, WA)

-S Kyan McDonald (Seattle, WA)

-ATH Dayton Aupiu (Oxnard, CA)

-OL Fox Crader ( Vancouver, WA)

-WR/TE Roger Saleapaga (Orem, UT)

2025

-CB Jett White (Orange, CA)

Committed to USC

-RB Antoine Lee (Kent, WA)

-RB/S Rasaan Thomas (Seattle, WA)

2026

-EDGE Fameitau Siale (Seattle, WA)

