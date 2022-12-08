University of Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer was one of over 1,000 players to enter the transfer portal when it officially opened on Monday, December 5, and he's already proven to be one of the top transfer targets this offseason.

Since Monday, 11 different Power Five schools have reached out and offered Singer a spot on their squads -- including the Oregon Ducks.

Singer took to Twitter to announce the offer from the Ducks, the ninth school to reach out to Singer out of the 11 total so far.

In the race for Singer's services, the Ducks are joined by familiar foes from all across the country: Utah, Arizona State, Miami, Colorado and Oklahoma all extended offers. The amount of schools lining up is a testament to how talented Singer is in the passing game.

A six-foot-one, 185-pound wide receiver originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, Singer had a breakout season as a sophomore for the Wildcats. Singer led the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards, and was also top-ten in the conference in receptions, receptions per game, yards per game, and average yards per reception.

When Oregon and Arizona met in Tucson earlier this season, it resulted in one of Singer's most pedestrian games as he totaled just three receptions for 56 yards along with a 38-yard reception. But Singer went over 100 yards receiving on four separate occasions this season, including a monster 141 receiving yards and three touchdowns against USC.

Despite the tough competition surrounding his signature, Singer would be a huge get for the Ducks. Dan Lanning's squad has already lost two receivers, with Dont'e Thorton entering the transfer portal and Chase Cota out of eligibility. And that's all without considering the quarterback situation that hinges on Bo Nix returning to Eugene next fall.

Depth charts aside, Singer seems like a perfect fit for the mold of receivers that have flourished with the Ducks in recent seasons.

Singer specializes on the sidelines, making jump-ball catches in the corners of the field using his unique blend of height and game-breaking speed. Former Ducks' receivers like Johnny Johnson III and Dillon Mitchell come to mind when imagining what Singer would look like in Autzen Stadium.

Now that Will Stein has been officially hired as the offensive coordinator, expect Oregon to pursue Singer and other offensive weapons in the portal with more determination.

