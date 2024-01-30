Oregon Picks up Two Big Predictions to Land 5-Star WR Gatlin Bair

National experts continue to echo that Oregon may very well be the team to beat for the top uncommitted player in the country.

The February National Signing Day is a little over a week away and the Ducks appear to be gaining steam with the top uncommitted recruit in the 2024 class.

Burley (ID) wide receiver Gatlin Bair has narrowed his recruitment to Oregon and Michigan ahead of announcing his decision on February 7.

On Monday two of the heavy hitters in the recruiting industry, Brandon Huffman and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, logged their predictions for Bair to commit to Oregon.

Both Huffman and Wiltfong made their picks with a 6 confidence rating. Bair earned five-star status in the eyes of 247Sports following a strong week in San Antonio for the Adidas All-American Bowl, where he more than held his own against the best players in the country.

Torres' Take

I wrote last week that Oregon was likely the leader for Bair following the news of Jim Harbaugh's departure from Ann Arbor to take the Los Angeles Chargers head coach job, and more national experts are continuing to echo that sentiment.

Michigan may be on the heels of a national championship, but it's hard to argue that Oregon isn't one of the hottest teams in the sport. The Ducks just snagged a commitment from former All-Pac-12 selection Jabbar Muhammad , a former Washington cornerback, and they've been lighting things up on the recruiting trail from the high school ranks as well.

The Ducks flipped a pair of All-Americans during the early signing period last month when Ryan Pellum (USC) and Jeremiah McClellan (Ohio State) opted to play their college ball in Eugene. With Bair closing in on a decision, it's looking like Junior Adams may be adding a third All-American to his room in this cycle.

Adams, as well as offensive coordinator Will Stein and head coach Dan Lanning have all made this recruitment a major priority for the Ducks, hosting Bair on campus and making it out to Idaho to see him and his coaches during the contact period.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound wideout will take a two year mission upon graduating high school, but a commitment from Bair would continue Oregon's unprecedented recruiting success under Dan Lanning, who helped the Ducks sign their best recruiting class in program history this cycle.

Only time will tell, but it looks like things may be getting even better in Eugene next week.

Gatlin Bair Highlights